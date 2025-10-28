Inside Diana Penty’s 100-year-old ancestral home: Is it 'Mumbai’s own Buckingham Palace'? Take a tour

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actor Diana Penty’s beautiful 100-year-old ancestral home in Mumbai. Accompanied by her longtime cook Dilip, Farah was left stunned by the old-world charm and heritage architecture of the house, which once belonged to Diana’s great-grandfather.

A glimpse of old-world Europe in Mumbai

As Farah Khan entered the house, she couldn’t stop admiring its colonial charm with high ceilings, large windows, wooden staircases, and a leafy verandah. She joked that it looked like a huge Buckingham Palace and said she had brought Dilip to London. Looking around in awe, Dilip asked her where they had come. The home, which still had most of its original furniture and décor, appeared like a slice of old Europe nestled in the heart of Mumbai.

Diana Penty, who greeted Farah with a warm hug, smiled when asked if the entire space belonged to her. “Upstairs is me and downstairs is we,” she said, referring to her mother and family who live on the ground floor. She added, “We’re going to mom’s because mom has the proper kitchen.”

While exploring the living area, Farah spotted a carved wooden table with an attached mirror and asked how old it was. Diana’s mother replied, “Over 100 years old.” Farah laughed, saying, “This is over 100 years old — still older than me! I’m so happy to be in a place where things are older than me.”

As they walked into the kitchen, Farah expressed her amazement, calling it beautiful and impressive. She then asked Dilip if he had ever seen a house so lovely, to which he shyly replied that he never had.

Here’s what makes Diana Penty’s heritage home special

Diana revealed that her family has been living in the house since her great-grandfather’s time. “I am the fourth generation living here,” she said. She also mentioned that the property includes a farm outside the city. Farah responded, “How lovely! I feel like I’ve come somewhere else. This doesn’t feel like Mumbai at all.”

When Farah noticed the pink sofas, floral cushions, and vintage lamps, she said, “Everything is so pretty… just like you.” A curious centerpiece in the living room caught her attention, and she asked, “Please tell me, what is this merry-go-round-like thing in the middle?” Diana laughed, “It’s been here since I was a child! Someone gave it to my grandfather or great-grandfather. I heard it might have come from a World War II ship.”

Impressed by the size of the home, Farah joked, “Even a dance studio in Lokhandwala isn’t this big! This is as large as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room.” Diana laughed and said, “I guess I am lucky.” Farah concluded, “I think I should call Shah Rukh here,” to which Diana replied with a smile, “I would love to have Shah Rukh here!”

The visit, filmed for Farah’s vlog, offered fans a rare look inside Diana Penty’s stunning heritage home, a true blend of Mumbai history and timeless elegance.

