Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's Rs. 780 crore grosser online

Kantara: Chapter 1 hit the big screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2025. Coming from the Kannada film industry, this mythological epic saga emerged as a divine blockbuster at the global box office, with its strong performance. After reaping huge profits, Kantara: Chapter 1 is now set to debut on the OTT platform. If you missed the cinematic experience of Kantara: Chapter 1 in cinemas, you can now stream it on your home screens.

When and where to watch Kantara: Chapter 1 online

Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to stream online from October 31st on Prime Video India. The streaming giant announced its release date with a 19-second asset from the movie. The post was captioned with, “get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31.”

The movie will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi dubbed version will be out later.

Kantara: Chapter 1 targets Rs. 830 crore final at the worldwide box office

Kantara: Chapter 1 grossed around Rs. 780 crore at the worldwide box office in 25 days of its theatrical run. Of which, around Rs. 667 crore gross came from domestic markets alone. The movie should aim to collect around Rs. 820-830 crore by the end of its entire theatrical run; however, the early OTT release might affect its lifetime business.

Since the Hindi dubbed version will be available online following the 8-week post-theatrical rule, it is expected to drive its business. Moreover, the movie is releasing in the English-dubbed version on October 31, which might add some chunks to the total cume.

Star cast of Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as the prequel to the 2022 release, Kantara: A Legend. Like its original instalment, the latest outing was also helmed by Rishab Shetty himself. Besides Shetty, the cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and others.

The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

