13 South films releasing in theaters this week: Prabhas starrer Baahubali The Epic to Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara

As the month of October draws to a close, several South Indian films are releasing in theaters this week. If you're wondering what to watch, here's a curated list of exciting titles hitting the big screens.

13 South movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Baahubali: The Epic

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Epic

Action Epic Runtime: 3 hours and 44 minutes

3 hours and 44 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

As Baahubali: The Beginning celebrates its 10th anniversary, the makers have decided to re-edit and re-release the film in theaters, combining both the original and its sequel into one epic experience.

The film tells the story of Sivudu, an orphan raised by a tribal chief and his wife. Drawn by a mysterious woman's mask, he scales a dangerous waterfall to reach the kingdom of Mahishmati. In his quest for love, Sivudu discovers his true identity as Mahendra Baahubali, the son of the kingdom's former crown prince, Amarendra Baahubali.

The rest of the film explores his journey to uncover his parents' past and fulfill his destiny.

2. Aan Paavam Pollathathu

Cast: Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar

Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, RJ Vigneshkanth, Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar Director: Kalaiarasan Thangavel

Kalaiarasan Thangavel Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 31, 2025

Starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, Aan Paavam Pollathathu tells the story of a young couple navigating their first year of marriage. When Shakthi, the wife, struggles to differentiate between toxicity and misunderstanding, the couple decides to part ways.

The film humorously explores how they deal with their separation and whether they ultimately reconcile or finalize their divorce.

3. Swapnasundari

Cast: Rajith Kumar, Jinto BodyCraft, Sharlet Sajeev, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sajan Palluruthy, Sharon Sahim

Rajith Kumar, Jinto BodyCraft, Sharlet Sajeev, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sajan Palluruthy, Sharon Sahim Director: Philip KJ

Philip KJ Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Thriller

Romantic Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar headlines Swapnasundari, set in the eerie village of Manjadikunnu. The story follows former District Panchayat President Thekkattil Zacharia Punnus and his son John Zacharia as they confront a string of mysterious deaths involving women.

Amid the chaos, a model named Shanu arrives searching for a missing girl, setting the stage for a gripping and suspenseful narrative filled with intrigue and unexpected twists.

4. Omen

Cast: MY Ajay Kumar, Nishma Shetty, Mythri Jaggi, Keerthana Phulki, Raagu Kalavida, Akash Kulkarni Gulbarga

MY Ajay Kumar, Nishma Shetty, Mythri Jaggi, Keerthana Phulki, Raagu Kalavida, Akash Kulkarni Gulbarga Director: Vibhin S Santosh

Vibhin S Santosh Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 50 minutes

1 hour and 50 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Omen is a found-footage supernatural thriller about two strangers who get trapped overnight in a haunted forest house. One of them, a YouTuber, records their terrifying experience as they encounter vengeful spirits and a demonic force that threatens to cross into the real world.

How the strangers deal with the spiteful forces and whether they will manage to survive is explored in the movie.

5. Operation Padma

Cast: Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy, Ranadheer Beesu, Raghupathi Reddy Gunda, Mandalapu Raghavayya

Naresh Medi, Kannayagari Rajitha Sandy, Ranadheer Beesu, Raghupathi Reddy Gunda, Mandalapu Raghavayya Director: Karthikeya V

Karthikeya V Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 31, 2025

Operation Padma tells the story of Intelligence Officer Veda, who uncovers a deadly conspiracy to assassinate former Home Minister Nandi Kishore. The mastermind hires Kuldeep, a ruthless assassin with an unblemished record. To counter the threat, Veda forms a special unit, Operation Padma, comprising strategist Madhura and agents Vasu, Ramana, Padma, Rupa, and Avantika.

As Kuldeep closes in, the team must use surveillance, undercover missions, and psychological tactics to stop him before it's too late.

6. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohalal, Sushmitha Bhat, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar

Pranav Mohalal, Sushmitha Bhat, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery Horror Thriller

Mystery Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 53 minutes

1 hour and 53 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Directed by Bramayugam's Rahul Sadasivan, Diés Iraé stars Pranav Mohanlal as Rohan, a young musician leading an affluent life despite his family's cursed past.

Haunted by loneliness, Rohan becomes convinced that a supernatural presence lurks in his home. As he investigates, his life spirals into chaos, uncovering eerie secrets and unsettling truths about his lineage.

7. Vattakhanal

Cast: Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, Aadukalam Naren

Dhruvan Mano, RK Suresh, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Mano, Vidhya Pradeep, Aadukalam Naren Director: Pithak Pugazhenthi

Pithak Pugazhenthi Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release date: October 31, 2025

Vattakhanal follows Kathiravan, who raises an orphan named Sathya while running his illegal mushroom business. After killing his mob boss, Kathiravan faces the wrath of Radha, the late gangster's wife, who later teams up with Sathya.

The story unfolds as a tense power struggle over loyalty, revenge, and survival.

8. Karmanye Vadhikaraste

Cast: Brahmaji, Shatru, Mahendran Vizha, Ira Dayanand, Sivaji Raja, Balireddy Prudhviraj

Brahmaji, Shatru, Mahendran Vizha, Ira Dayanand, Sivaji Raja, Balireddy Prudhviraj Director: Amardeep Challapalli

Amardeep Challapalli Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes

1 hour and 59 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Karmanye Vadhikaraste, starring Brahmaji, Shatru, and Mahendran Vizha, follows a team of dedicated police officers who confront a series of brutal crimes. As they uncover layers of conspiracy, they must rely on their courage and integrity to expose a faceless enemy before time runs out.

9. Brat

Cast: Krishna, Manisha Kandakur, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, Dragon Manju

Krishna, Manisha Kandakur, Achyuth Kumar, Ramesh Indira, Dragon Manju Director: Shashank

Shashank Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Brat is an action-packed drama about the conflict between Kristy, a rebellious young person, and his father, Constable Mahadevaiah, a righteous cop. With ideological clashes creating a tense relationship, the movie highlights the intense emotional and physical battles they must face over time.

10. Aaryan

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa

Vishnu Vishal, Shraddha Srinath, Selvaraghavan, Maanasa Choudhary, Karunakaran, Tarak Ponnappa Director: Praveen K

Praveen K Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Aaryan revolves around a writer who announces his intention to commit the perfect crime and then sets off on a killing spree, as a dedicated police officer races against time to stop him.

A gripping cat-and-mouse game unfolds, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

11. Kona

Cast: Komal Kumar, Tanisha Kuppanda, Raghu Ramankoppa, Rithvi Jagadhish, Vijay Chendur, MK Mutt

Komal Kumar, Tanisha Kuppanda, Raghu Ramankoppa, Rithvi Jagadhish, Vijay Chendur, MK Mutt Director: Hari Krishna S

Hari Krishna S Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Horror Comedy Thriller

Horror Comedy Thriller Runtime: TBA

TBA Release Date: October 31, 2025

Kona is set in a village that skips its annual buffalo sacrifice ceremony, sparking unrest and fear. Narayana, a wandering astrologer accompanied by his robot Jogi, becomes entangled in the village's web of superstition, secrets, and power struggles.

As the astrologer struggles with the truth behind the sacrifices, several secrets are unearthed, leading to an interesting change of dynamics.

12. Comondra Alien

Cast: Joji Abhraham, Lissy Sayan, Ajay Kumar KK, Nandakumar AP

Joji Abhraham, Lissy Sayan, Ajay Kumar KK, Nandakumar AP Director: Nandakumar AP

Nandakumar AP Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes

1 hour and 54 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Comondra Alien follows John, a sharp police officer investigating a string of temple-linked disappearances. What begins as a routine case soon turns into something far more sinister, as he uncovers shocking evidence suggesting that extraterrestrial beings may be living among humans.

As John digs deeper into a bizarre case and claims of divine possession, he uncovers a shocking truth: that maybe, aliens are living among us.

13. Mass Jathara

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, Ritu P Sood, Krishna Kumar, Pandu Chirumamilla

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, Ritu P Sood, Krishna Kumar, Pandu Chirumamilla Director: Bhanu Bhogavarapu

Bhanu Bhogavarapu Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Release Date: October 31, 2025

Mass Jathara stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in a high-voltage action drama about a railway police officer facing threats from gangs and corrupt politicians. As he takes a stand against injustice, the film delivers an emotional and action-packed narrative.

Interestingly, this marks the second collaboration between Ravi Teja and Sreeleela after their 2022 hit Dhamaka.

ALSO READ: Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's Rs. 780 crore grosser online