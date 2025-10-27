BTS’ Jungkook carries bestie Cha Eun Woo's doll bridal style at First Ride film premiere, RM, J-Hope join to support

Jungkook is the best friend to have! The VIP premiere of the upcoming South Korean film The First Ride saw a myriad of celebrities attend, but the most important one of them all arrived unexpectedly and was met with a lot of attention. Cha Eun Woo’s buddy Jungkook was there to support him during the former’s absence and was able to incite laughter and admiration alike for their sweet friendship. Moreover, fellow BTS members RM and J-Hope were also spotted at the event, likely invited by the ASTRO member as well, thanks to their friendship with him.

Jungkook’s surprise appearance caught his as well as Cha Eun Woo’s fans off guard, and he could not help but shower all the love on his mat,e who was currently serving in the military. Arriving with his members, the singer went ahead with a solo photowall moment but was secretly joined by the idol-turned-actor in one of the most shocking ways. He spoke to the host after posing for photos and said, “Firstly, I came because I was really curious about the film. Plus, he’s my friend Dongmin [Cha Eun Woo is part of the project,] and I wanted to check out his acting. He told me that while filming the movie, he thought a lot about the times when we were younger, when we were in our early twenties, we often hung out and played together. He tried to bring that vibe into the portrayal. I’ll enjoy the movie with that feeling in my mind.”

As the MC expressed how his friend would be crying while watching him from the military, the singer lightly nodded his head with a smile on his face. “I wish you always take care of your health. I hope you can serve well and be discharged safely after your military service. Fighting!” he added with a grin, saying warm words for his friend.

He also carried a Cha Eun Woo doll with him, patting its head, making it wave, bow and salute alongside himself. In the end, much to the delight of the audience, he carried his bestie bridal style, making them burst into laughter. Jungkook was spotted dressing up the doll and tidying up its look before stepping up on the stage in another sweet moment.

