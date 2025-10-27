Who is Palash Muchhal? Bollywood singer and brother of Palak Muchhal set to marry cricket star Smriti Mandhana

Bollywood music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal recently made headlines with his playful confirmation of his relationship with Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana. During an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore on October 17, Palash said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore… that’s all I want to say.” He added with a smile, “I’ve given you the headline.” His remarks quickly went viral, sparking excitement among both Bollywood and cricket fans.

Palash Muchhal, born in 1995 in a Marwari family from Indore, is a trained classical singer and a well-known music composer in Bollywood. He began his career in 2014 with the film Dishkiyaoon and has since composed music for films such as Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

Apart from film scores, Palash creates independent music and has collaborated with several top singers. Known for his quiet and shy nature, as per the Times of India, he once said, “I’m very shy in public… but I feel very shy even when I pose for pictures,” showing a contrast to his rising public profile.

Here’s what fans need to know about his connection with Smriti Mandhana

The buzz around Palash and Smriti’s relationship has been building for years. Reports suggest the couple has been dating since 2019, occasionally sharing pictures together on social media, which fueled further speculation. Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s most admired women cricketers and vice-captain of the national team, is known for her elegant batting style and multiple records. Despite constant rumors, the couple maintained a dignified silence until Palash’s recent comment in Indore.

Palash’s career is closely linked with his sister Palak Muchhal, a popular Bollywood singer. Together, they have worked on multiple projects, contributing significantly to Bollywood music.

As the news spreads across social media, Palash Muchhal’s journey from a shy classical singer to a recognized music composer and now a fiancé to a cricket icon adds an interesting layer to his personal and professional story. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe India Vartika Singh set for Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in Junglee Pictures' HAQ