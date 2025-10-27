Aditya Pancholi’s explosive note on politics in film industry: 'An actor, through his elder brother influenced director to replace me'

Aditya Pancholi, who has been active in the film industry for over three decades, is making headlines for addressing the dark side of the film industry and calling out favoritism and politics. In one of his latest tweets, Pancholi revealed that he was the first choice for Tezaab opposite Madhuri Dixit. He further claimed that an actor got him replaced with his elder brother’s influence.

Aditya Pancholi took to his X handle and shared a throwback picture from the sets. He wrote, “I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around can confirm this.”

He further stated, “Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history.”

The Bodyguard actor went on to talk about the politics and power game in the film industry. He added, “Recently, I saw an #Actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than #Nepotism, Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could.”

Aditya Pancholi was last seen in Mumbai Can Dance Saala in 2015. Although he is less active in the film industry, he continues to engage with his fans online. The actor is often seen tweeting and sharing unheard and lesser-known anecdotes of his career. A couple of days ago, the Aatish actor shared that it was his voice behind Rahul Roy's character in the blockbuster musical romantic drama, Aashiqui (1990). He dubbed for Roy’s character at the request of Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about Tezaab, the movie starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. It was a sensational hit at the box office, running in cinemas for over 50 weeks. Its song, Ek Do Teen, is often popular among music lovers. The movie was directed and produced by N. Chandra.

