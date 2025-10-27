BTS’ V brings rich Korean heritage to debut Vogue World Hollywood appearance, gives out flowers to waiting fans

BTS member V is all for his roots, and once again, the singer has shown just how proud he has been of his cultural origin with a nod at his Korean lineage. From his belt to his hat, he posed as the ‘modern’ guy with a cheeky charm of his own, impressing with his star presence among globally famed celebrities at the Vogue World: Hollywood event at the Paramount Pictures Studios Lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Details of BTS’ V’s look at the LA event

His outfit was custom-made by Jay Baek Couture, comprising a grey suit and a jacket, but the most important points of the look were the accessories. A gat-inspired hat (traditional Korean hat seen during the Joseon Dynasty), a jade knot on a norigae belt (decorative pendant often seen on Kings), and a watch that is from the Gojong period, first seen about 120 years ago. He proudly carried his culture through throngs of people at the special invitation of Anna Wintour and was seen interacting with friends, including Conan Grey, breaking into a wide smile.

Attendees include models Kendall Jenner and Anok Yaoi, who strutted the runway with fabulous looks among tens of others. The front row saw Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo, between whom BTS’ V was sitting, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, and Nicole Kidman. It was a celebration of fashion and history with statement looks from A-list celebrities, and an ode to designers who brought the vision together.

V’s appearance was total cinema, as he chatted away and built connections with those around him, letting his social butterfly energy flow, and did not forget to thank his fans on his way back. Stepping out from the event, he brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to give to them and asked them to share it amongst themselves with a wide grin.

