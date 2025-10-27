Watch: BTS’ J-Hope becomes perfect ‘puppet’ for father during Chuseok prep, mom and sister turn cheerleaders

Jung Hoseok is the best brother to have, and it was proven once again. On October 26, Jung Jiwoo shared a new vlog on her YouTube account where she recounted her days away from the family during the Chuseok festivities. Her younger brother, BTS member J-Hope, stepped in to help their mother prepare the offerings and showed off his adorable aegyo as the youngest in the house. While bowing to their ancestors, as their dad executed each of the steps, the rapper followed along, making him earn the ‘puppet’ label and incite laughter.

Jung siblings show off chemistry on camera

J-Hope turned into the perfect helper in place of his sister, who used to help their mum every year. He cracked and whisked the eggs, batter-coated the meat, and helped cut up the other ingredients for the offering. His sister Jiwoo had to work in Tokyo this year, so she couldn’t help their mom with cooking and preparing for Chuseok. The BTS member stepped in while Jiwoo asked them to record the footage, so their father took hold of the camera.

Poking fun at his parents, he worked on the yukjeon and tasted the seasoning, fitting it to his liking. Later, the 30-year-old became the assistant to his dad in front of the offerings table while doing the ancestral rites. “He’s practically dad’s twin, his avatar,” said his sister. Then she added with a laugh, “He just does whatever he’s told like some wooden puppet.” His help was called ‘high-quality helper’ and ‘expensive labor’ by the teasing influencer.

Other moments from the vlog showed the busy Jung siblings spending time with their parents and their pet dog Mickey. Resting in their natural habitat, their lazy and adorable sides peeked out as they stuffed their faces with homemade kimchi. Jiwoo also shared the gifts she brought back from Japan, including good-quality matcha, pudding, and snacks.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope sells off 4 billion KRW Seoul apartment earning 1.65 billion profit, keeps another unit in same complex