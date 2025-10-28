Bad Girl OTT Release: When and where to watch Anjali Sivaraman’s coming-of-age drama online

Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is finally set to make its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Bad Girl

Bad Girl is scheduled to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming from November 4, 2025. The platform made the official announcement through its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “Some stories are too ‘bad’ to ignore. #BadGirl streaming from November 4 only on JioHotstar.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Bad Girl

Bad Girl follows the story of Ramya, a young woman who dreams of finding the perfect man and experiencing a fulfilling love story. However, from her school days through college, she is forced to conform to societal norms and family expectations.

Even in adulthood, Ramya continues to struggle to find the love she desires, as society and her family repeatedly label her a "bad" girl. The movie explores how she deals with these challenges while managing the chaos within her own mind.

Cast and crew of Bad Girl

Bad Girl features Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role. The actress previously appeared in the Netflix series Class, the Hindi-language adaptation of the Spanish crime thriller Elite. She is also the daughter of playback singer Chitra Iyer.

Apart from Anjali, the film stars Shanthipriya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli, and several others in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by Varsha Bharath, who previously worked as an assistant director on films such as Udhayam NH4, Visaranai, and Dhanush's Vadachennai.

The flick is co-produced by Vetrimaaran under the banner of Grass Root Film Company, along with Anurag Kashyap. Notably, this is the final project produced under Vetrimaaran's company, which has since been marked defunct.

Bad Girl features musical tracks and background scores composed by Amit Trivedi, with Preetha Jayaraman, Jagadeesh Ravi, and Prince Anderson handling the cinematography. Radha Sridhar served as the editor.

Prior to its theatrical release in India, Bad Girl premiered at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: 7 South releases to watch on OTT this week: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 to Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah