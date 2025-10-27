Dies Irae: Mohanlal to make a cameo appearance in son Pranav’s horror movie with Bramayugam director?

Pranav Mohanlal is gearing up this week for his upcoming movie Diés Iraé, directed by Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan. Following the recent unveiling of the film's trailer, speculation has arisen about whether Mohanlal himself is involved in the project.

Is Mohanlal part of Pranav Mohanlal’s Diés Iraé?

The makers of Diés Iraé unveiled the trailer by changing their social media display pictures to red-toned versions of themselves. Interestingly, Mohanlal also followed suit, despite not being officially associated with the project in any capacity.

This sudden change on his social media handles has fueled speculation that Lalettan might be making a cameo appearance in the film alongside his son Pranav.

Moreover, several fans believe the makers may have dropped hints of the superstar's voice being featured in the trailer. However, as of now, the team has not confirmed or commented on these rumors.

Watch the trailer for Diés Iraé:

Interestingly, Pranav had recently made a cameo appearance in L2: Empuraan, portraying the younger version of Khureshi Ab'raam in his 20s.

More about Dies Iraé

Diés Iraé (Latin for The Day of Wrath) is a mystery-horror thriller that follows the life of Rohan, a young musician who enjoys an affluent lifestyle despite his seemingly cursed family history.

As he gradually becomes convinced that his house is haunted by a supernatural entity, Rohan's life spirals out of control, leading him to uncover dark secrets. What follows is his unexpected journey into the realm of the supernatural, where he confronts the horrors that await him.

Apart from the Hridayam actor, the film also stars Sushmitha Bhat, Jibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, and Arun Ajikumar in key roles. Diés Iraé is slated for a worldwide release on October 31, 2025, with paid premieres scheduled for October 30 in select locations, coinciding with Halloween and its eve.

Mohanlal's upcoming films

Mohanlal is set to return to the big screen on November 6, 2025, with his fantasy period drama Vrusshabha. The Malayalam-Telugu bilingual features Samarjit Lankesh, Siddique, Srikanth, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, and others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the veteran actor is working on Drishyam 3 and also has a cop comedy-drama, tentatively titled L360, in his lineup.

