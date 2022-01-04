5 book recommendations by BTS’ RM to add to your 2022 reading list

It’s a new year, and time for us to claim 2022 as ours. Every time January comes around, a lot of us add reading to our list of resolutions, and we thought we’d offer you a little extra motivation to stick to your goal this year. Presenting, your (unofficial) reading buddy for 2022, BTS’ RM!

It’s no secret that BTS’ leader RM loves to read, and as readers are wont to do, he has often discussed books he liked in livestreams and interviews. A true book-lover, it’s common for us to see RM with one in his hand. He has referenced books that have inspired him in his lyrics, as well!

To help you along your 2022 reading journey, we’ve put together a list of 5 books either referenced by RM, mentioned by him in an interview or livestream, or simply ones that he’s been spotted reading.

1. The Stranger by Albert Camus

Originally released in French in 1942, The Stranger is a novella by Albert Camus. It follows the protagonist as he deals with being unable to feel emotions expected of him by society.

2. The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas by Ursula K.Le Guin

This short story is a vivid description of a utopian city and the horrors that lay at the root of this seemingly perfect place. The title of this philosophical story refers to those who choose to leave this utopia, unable to participate in, or ignore, these horrors.

3. Almond by Won Pyung Sohn

A boy born with a brain condition called Alexithymia, making it hard for him to feel emotions, and another who is unable to control his, strike up an unlikely friendship, drawn to each other by mutual curiosity.

4. Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair’s Youth by Hermann Hesse

A Bildungsroman, this 1919 book follows Emil’s confusion through his formative years to his adulthood, and his friendship with a mysterious classmate and mentor, Demian.

5. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

First published in 1943, this is a classic tale about a stranded pilot who meets a young prince who travels from one planet to another, searching for knowledge.

As a parting gift, here are 57 seconds of RM reading:

Which of these books will you be adding to your reading list?