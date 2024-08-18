10 Best Manga To Read If You Like Dr. Stone: From Promised Neverland To Made In Abyss

Dr. Stone is one of the most popular Japanese manga with a unique storyline. It is written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by South Korean artist Boichi. The story takes place when humanity is suddenly petrified by a mysterious force. Thousands of years later 16-year-old Scientist Senku Ishigami suddenly becomes de-petrified and finds himself in a world devoid of any human civilization. He then vows to rebuild civilization and the whole of humanity.

Dr. Stone stands out as a distinctive manga series with a one-of-a-kind plot that differentiates it from regular manga. While there may not be many manga like Dr. Stone that share the same concept as the latter, there are a few out there that may match its quirkiness and exciting themes. Let's check them out.

10 manga to check out if you like Dr. Stone

1. Promised Neverland

Promised Neverland is a gripping horror manga that is highly acclaimed. It is set in a world where humans and demons establish their separate worlds following an agreement between them called the ‘Promise’. In the demon world, a special breeding program was set up under the guise of orphanages where a human "Mother" would oversee the children to make sure they grew up properly in order to be fed to monsters.

Amidst this, three kids in one of the faux orphanages discover the sinister purposes they were raised for and forge a plan to escape from the evil clutches of their “Mother” and run away. It is a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

2. Sun-Ken Rock

Sun-Ken follows the story of Ken, a high school delinquent who was orphaned at a young age due to his family's involvement with the Yakuza clan. He develops romantic feelings for his classmate Yumin and follows her when she moves to Korea to become a police officer.

He then gets involved with a gang in Korea and eventually becomes the leader, but keeps this secret hidden from Yumin who dislikes the Yakuza. The manga is intense, entertaining, and filled with gripping action scenes and a hint of romance. It is a must-read for fans of Dr. Stone.

3. Release that Witch

Release that Witch is a Chinese manga that follows the story of a modern-day Engineer who suddenly finds himself transported to a mystical place that looks like medieval Europe and becomes a Prince. Yet this world isn't quite like what he thought. He discovers that the place is an enchanting realm where witches exist and magic is very much real.

Thereafter, he takes on the duty of Prince Rolan and spends his time developing the backward town into a modern city and forming allies with witches to liberate and save them from evil forces and fight against demons. It's an entertaining read that will create a perfect escape from reality.

4. Parallel World Pharmacy

Parallel World Pharmacy follows the story of Kanji Yakutani who finds himself reborn in another world after dying from overwork. In this world, proper medical treatments are scarce and affordable only for the wealthy.

However, he discovers that in his new life as Farma de Médicis, he has been granted a divine blessing from the God of Medicine. With his divine blessing and his modern medical knowledge from his past life, Kanji takes it upon himself to revolutionize the other world's medical treatments and ensure that proper medicine is accessible to everyone regardless of social class. It is an entertaining and uplifting manga that is sure to give you a good time while reading.

5. Made In Abyss

Made In Abyss follows the story of an orphaned girl named Riko, who lives in the Belchero Orphanage in the town of Orth. The town is surrounded by a mysterious, deep, and giant hole known as the Abyss. However, the curse of the abyss prevents anyone from descending into the hall owing to fatal consequences upon ascension.

Amidst these Riko finds a half-human and half-robot boy in the first layer of the Abyss and names him Reg. When several findings indicate that her mother might be stuck at the bottom of the Abyss, Riko, accompanied by Reg, sets out on a quest to find her mother in the abyss.

6. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the story of Urano, an aspiring librarian who dies in an earthquake and finds herself reincarnated in another world as a young girl named Mayne, the sick daughter of a poor soldier.

However, things turn out to be worse when she finds that the world she has been reborn into has a scarcity of books and those available are only accessible to the elites. Enraged by this she resolves to create more books so she can surround herself with them. This charming manga is like a bibliophile's dream come true.

7. Cells at Work

Like Dr. Stone, Cells at Work explores themes of scientific and educational knowledge. This manga follows the story of a newcomer red blood cell, AE3803, and a relentless white blood cell, U-1146.

The red blood cell, which has the crucial responsibility of carrying oxygen, is prone to getting lost amidst deliveries. On the other hand, the white blood stays dedicated to its job of battling the harmful bacteria that attempt to invade the body. As these cells interact with one another and the other foreign particles in the body, we get to see how they utilize the principles and power of science to keep the body healthy at all times. It is a unique and creative story that is sure to keep you hooked.

8. Sengoku Komachi Kuroutan

Sengoku Komachi Kuroutan or The Hardships Of A Warring States Era Beauty follows the story of Shizuko Ayanokouji, an ordinary schoolgirl who finds herself being transported to 16th-century Japan. There she meets Oda Nobunaga, a warlord who saves her from bandits.

She then starts assisting Nobunaga in his struggle to rise to power and conquer Japan by improving agricultural production with the help of her knowledge of modern scientific technology. This manga has several similarities with Dr. Stone and is a perfect choice for fans of the former.

9. Drifters

Drifters follow the story of a brave warrior, Shimazu Toyosiha, who one day comes across a mysterious door out of nowhere and finds himself transported to an unfamiliar world after being sucked into the door. There he meets other warriors like him who were transported in the same way as him, and they eventually form a group called ‘Drifters’.

Soon they find themselves involved in a battle between the humans of this world and another group of great warriors called ‘Ends’ who aim to take over the world and destroy the Drifters. As the Ends launch a series of fierce attacks, the Drifters must fight bravely and save the world from evil forces.

10. Cage of Eden

Cage of Eden follows the story of Akira Sengoku and his friends as they fly back to Japan from a school trip to Guam. The trip however takes an unexpected turn as the plane crashes into an isolated island. After surviving the crash, the group finds that the island is filled with prehistoric plants and animals that are considered to be extinct.

Finding themselves in the middle of nowhere, Akira leads the rest of the group in their search for a way to go home, while fighting off the dangerous creatures of the island and other survivors who have gone mad. It's a thrilling journey from start to finish that will certainly keep you entertained.

