Made in Abyss Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Made in Abyss Season 3 continues to be one of the most anticipated sequels to be coming to the screens. With the announcement already been made, fans continue to wait for more updates on the series. However, there seems to be a lot of confusion about the release slate and the renewal status. There is no need to fret as we have got you covered. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the third season!

Is Made in Abyss Season 3 Renewed

The third season of Made in Abyss has been renewed and the fans will be delighted to know that it will be coming to the screens pretty soon. Following the conclusion of the second season, the production committee announced at a special event in Japan on January 15, 2023, that a sequel series to the second season, known as the Golden City of Scorching Sun, had been approved for production. This confirmation sparked excitement among fans, eager to continue the journey with Riko, Reg, and Nanachi.

Is There Enough Source Material?

One of the concerns among fans is whether there is sufficient source material to support a third season. Made in Abyss is adapted from the manga series written and illustrated by Akihiko Tsukushi. As of now, the manga has been serialized in Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma since 2012, with a total of 66 chapters collected in 12 tankobon volumes.

Advertisement

The latest volume, Vol.12, was published in Japan on July 31, 2023. Given the ongoing nature of the manga and Tsukushi's commitment to releasing chapters regularly, it's likely that there will be ample material to support Season 3.

What to Expect From Season 3?

Made in Abyss Season 3 is expected to continue the anime adaptation of the manga from Chapter 61 onwards. The series is known for its poignant and fantastical elements, transporting viewers to the depths of the Abyss alongside Riko, Reg, and their friends.

The mysterious nature of the Abyss and its soul-shattering truths have captivated audiences, and Season 3 promises to delve deeper into the mysteries yet to be uncovered. Fans can anticipate more emotional bonds between the characters, as well as the exploration of despair in the unforgiving depths of the Abyss.

Season 2 Plot Recap

In the second season of Made in Abyss, Riko and her friends reached the sixth layer of the Abyss after surviving numerous challenges. The emotional bond between the characters was a highlight of the season, alongside the depiction of despair in one of the most unforgiving ways.

The series continued to balance poignant moments with fantastical elements, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they journeyed deeper into the Abyss.

Expected Release Slate

While a release date for Made in Abyss Season 3 has not been announced yet, fans can expect the production to take some time. Kinema Citrus, the production house behind the anime, has officially renewed the series for a third season, but the lack of manga materials has delayed production.

Typically, the production would require at least twenty chapters for a full-fledged season with 12 episodes. Given the available chapters at the moment (Chapters 61-66), it's speculated that only three or four episodes could be produced. Therefore, fans may have to wait a couple of years for Season 3 to hit their screens.

How Popular is Made in Abyss series?

Made in Abyss has garnered a dedicated fanbase since its inception. The anime adaptation, released in 2017, received critical acclaim for its dark and gritty tone, as well as its fascinating world-building. The popularity of the series led to the release of a sequel movie, Dawn of the Deep Soul, in 2020, further expanding the lore of the Abyss.

Advertisement

The series has resonated with viewers worldwide, drawing praise for its storytelling, character development, and unique aesthetic. As anticipation for Season 3 continues to grow, Made in Abyss remains a beloved staple in the anime community.

In conclusion, Made in Abyss Season 3 holds immense promise for fans eager to embark on another thrilling adventure into the depths of the Abyss. With the renewal confirmed and anticipation building, viewers can look forward to uncovering more mysteries and experiencing the emotional journey of Riko, Reg, and Nanachi in the upcoming season. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.

ALSO READ: That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 1: Plot Spoilers from the Manga; All We Know So Far