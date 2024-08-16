10 Best Anime Sensei: From Koro Sensei To Kisuke Urahara

Possibly the biggest draw to anime fans has come from witnessing the journey of an underdog reaching heights they never knew was possible. Obviously, a journey as splendid as that is rarely completed alone, and this is where the irreplaceable teachers come along. They give their all to mentoring the protagonists, honing their skills, and often putting their lives online to save their students.

As such, their contribution, not to mention appeal, with interesting back stories, personalities, and skills is undeniable. As a result, fans would agree, that these teachers, over time, have garnered a fan base just as strong as the protagonist. If the description reminds you of some characters you like, take a look at this list we have compiled featuring some of the greatest anime teachers of all time, and find your favorite here:

10 Best Anime Sensei:

10. Jigoro Kuwajima

Jigoro Kuwajime from Demon Slayer, or Gramps, as he is often referred to by Zenitsu is his teacher. As shown in multiple flashbacks of Zenitsu’s life, when he was down on his luck, betrayed, and robbed by his loved ones, Kuwajima stepped up as his savior and took him under his wing.

He not only made sure Zenitsu did not go hungry and had a place to stay but as a retired Hashira, made him his student and worked tirelessly to train Zenitsu in the Thunder Breathing technique. The fans have witnessed what an impossible task that has been, but his efforts sure paid off. Thankfully he did not give up on Zenitsu when he gave up on himself. He is definitely one of the best anime sensei ever.

9. Koro Sensei

Although teachers come up with all kinds of fun games and tests to entertain and teach students, asking them to kill the teacher in question is not exactly a common practice. However, Koro Sensei from Assassination Classroom has done exactly that. Interestingly, what started as an all-out battle to finish him by the end of the year or risk world destruction, evolves into a beautiful bond between the teacher and his students.

Although the students are aware that they have to ultimately complete the task to save the world, they grow to love and respect their teacher, and in turn, Koro Sensei grows to care for his students deeply, encouraging their academic and personal growth.

8. Sakonji Urokodaki

The former Water Hashira Sakonji Urokodaki is kind, gentle, and firm at once making him the best teacher Tanjiro needed at a time when his world fell apart. He aided and gave shelter to not only Tanjiro but also his sister Nezuko, a demon, even though he had spent his life ensuring their demise. When everyone else was wary and distrustful of the Kamado siblings, he trained Tanjiro in his Water Breathing technique so he could join the Demon Slayer Corps and get vengeance for his family.

His compassion also reached Nezuko, when he came up with the box to protect her from sunlight. A master trainer who after retirement gave his to raising the next generation of soldiers, from the current Water Hashira Giyuu, his friends, to Tanjiro and many more, his contribution to Demon Slayer is unquestionable.

7. Coach Ukai

Haikyuu! being one of the most popular sports anime had to come with its own set of interesting students and an interesting coach. From working in the local supermarket to becoming Karasuno’s coach, Keishin Ukai’s casual, cranky, and oftentimes goofy attitude stayed intact.

Although he seems extremely lazy at first, his real talents of coaching, sharp analytical skills, and pushing each player in the direction they need to go for betterment become evident slowly. It was his strong guidance, combined with the boys’ hard work, that finally brought Karasuno back on track.

6. Might Guy

One of the most fascinating characters from Naruto, Might Guy’s quaint appearance, and personality have been known to give fans comedic relief for long. However, his teaching skills come to light properly during the Chunin exams, when his student Rock Lee is introduced as a contestant and puts up possibly one of the most memorable fights of all time against Gaara.

His strong ethics, discipline, positivity, hopefulness, and yet strong pragmatism are highlighted again and again in the series through both his, and his students’ actions. Especially so, during The Fourth Great Ninja War, when he manages to open all Eight Gates in his fight against Madara and makes even The Ghost of Uchiha admit how strong Might Guy truly is.

5. Jiraiya

Jiraiya, or The Ero Sennin as Naruto called him, was introduced as a very mysterious character in the series. A prolific writer of adult books, Jiraiya seemed to roam around the world finding inspiration for his next stories. It was only later fans found out that he was one of the Sannin, the strongest three warriors of their generation, who had mastered the Sage Mode.

It was also revealed how he had spent his years training numerous kids across the country, including Naruto’s father, the Fourth Hokage of the Leaf village, Minato, as well as Kakashi. He was Naruto’s godfather, and one of the main reasons behind the person, and warrior Naruto turned out to be.

4. Kento Nanami

Although Kento Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen never officially took a teaching position at the Tokyo Jujutsu High School, he mentored the protagonist Yuuji Itadori closely. He was empathetic, practical, serious, and a great teacher. The best thing about him was that since he was not the strongest on the power scale, he understood, analyzed, and explained techniques very well.

This not only made him a formidable foe for his opponents but also a great teacher who could help his students well through the breakdowns he provided, as was seen from Ino's hero-worship of him. Yuuji, too, respected and admired him profoundly.

3. Kakashi Hatake

The infamous Kakashi Hatake of Naruto, or the Cold-Blooded Kakashi as he is known, is not really much of a cold-blooded person. In fact, he is someone who cared for his peers, elders, and students extensively. Although that was not always the case, what with him being the prodigal child with a dark past, he grew from his mistakes and took responsibility to make the shinobi world better.

Although he was fun-loving, and often seen goofing off with his students, he never left his students alone in despair. From the way Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and even the rest of the village treat him, it is clear that the Sixth Hokage of the Leaf Village is adored beyond measure.

2. Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara almost got the introduction of a villain with his sketchy entry, and ever mysterious air in Bleach. It is only later, after he starts mentoring Ichigo and his friends that his true personality starts shining through bit by bit. Fans learn slowly just what a kind-hearted man this seemingly mad scientist is, and the lengths he will go to protect the Soul Society, even after being betrayed and banned by them.

A true genius, he can analyze and almost copy the techniques of others instantly, no matter how advanced or complicated they may appear. Even Aizen, and Mayuri Kurotsuchi, his rival mad scientists so to say, admit that he is possibly the best of them all. Goofy, unpredictable, and often known for his unconventional methods, Kisuke Urahara is an icon.

1. Satoru Gojo

The teacher who possibly requires no introductions at all, Satoru Gojo has taken the anime world by storm ever since his introduction in Jujutsu Kaisen. Charming, handsome, genius, and possibly the strongest on this list, he is the teacher of our beloved young jujutsu sorcerers. Although he has some interesting dynamics with his students where some worship him and others are annoyed by him, it is undeniable that he has given many young sorcerers a second chance at life.

From Megumi, Maki, and Hakari, to Yuuta, Yuuji, and many more, he single-handedly took responsibility for not only training them but keeping them alive. He is someone who actually understood that being the strongest comes with heavy responsibilities, and he did his best to fulfill the same. Love him, or hate him, he has definitely made a lasting impression in the jujutsu, and anime world in general.

Be it fun games, or life-threatening situations, these teachers made everything entertaining. All while giving their students and fans valuable life lessons. Have you seen these teachers in action? If not, maybe this is your cue to check out these anime and find out more about them!

