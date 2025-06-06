Housefull 5 Housefull 5 Final Advance Booking Hina Khan Ayushmann Khurrana to start Sooraj Barjatya’s next in November Hina Khan Pankaj Tripathi & Aditi Rao Hydari team up Dipika Kakar Anushka Sharma Barun Sobti Barun Sobti

Karnika OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery’s Malayalam mystery thriller

Here’s everything about the Malayalam mystery thriller Karnika as it makes its OTT debut. Read on!

By Srijony Das
Published on Jun 06, 2025  |  11:08 AM IST |  16K
Karnika OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery’s Malayalam mystery thriller
Karnika OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam mystery thriller (PC: Priyanka Nair on IG)

Malayalam mystery thriller Karnika released theatrically back on August 23, 2024. It opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and from audiences, despite a promising screenplay and gripping storyline. The film is now set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Karnika

Karnika will begin streaming on the OTT platform SimplySouth from June 6 onwards. 

However, it would not be available for viewing by audiences in India, and only those outside the country can view it.

The streaming giant dropped a poster of the film on their IG handle and wrote, “#Karnika, streaming on Simply South from June 6 worldwide, excluding India.

Karnika

Official trailer and plot of Karnika


The storyline of Karnika begins with the life of a writer who becomes a victim of a mysterious attack in a village named Payyavoor.

As a police investigation is drawn up immediately, they trace the misdeed back to the infamous ancestral house of Poovarasi Mana, which is where the writer had previously uncovered some hidden secrets.

With the progress of the investigation, several more dark and shocking secrets are unveiled, which reveal a deeper and more complex bond between the writer and the ancestral house.

Cast and crew of Karnika

Karnika stars Priyanka Nair, Viaan Mangalashery, TG Ravi, Kriss Venugopal and Aadhav Ramachandran in lead roles.

The film is directed by Arun Venpala, while Abhini Sohan has produced the Malayalam mystery thriller. Arun has also composed the musical score of the film.

Credits: SimplySouth on X
