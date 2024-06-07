EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub Cast Reveals Origins of THIS Salman Khan Dialogue in Latest Episodes; Says 'Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kardi'

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Hindi dubbing cast of Kaiju No. 8 for Crunchyroll discussed the process of voicing the anime in the Indian language. For the interview, the team features Rushikesk Phunse as Kafka Hibino, Adnan Shakeel as Reno Ichikawa, Vidit Kumar as Soshiro Hoshina, and Nyssha as Kikoru Shinomiya. As the conversation went on, the team had an interesting gag to share on how they plugged Bollywood dialogues into the show.

With Crunchyroll bringing the Hindi dub on the same dates as the original airing schedule, the series is actively attracting Indian audiences, especially the ones not privy to the anime ecosystem. Here is how the voice-acting team shares their experience of being a part of this fun journey.

Kaiju No. 8 cast reveals how they plugged Salman Khan's Wanted dialogue

In their exclusive chat, the cast had many fun instances to share from the set. But the one instance that sparked laughter in the conversation featured one of Salman Khan's most famous dialogues. Upon being asked what the most challenging parts of delivering the Japanese lines in Hindi were, Adnan Shakeel, who voices Reno, mentioned humor and comedy.

"You know to hit that punch, so that the Indian audience catches it well, was very important. It should translate what a character is trying to say and how he is trying to say it," Adnan expressed.

"I feel our director played an important role here. Dayal Pandey, sir, would come up with lines on the set. For me, Reno has this dialogue where he's saying that Kafka sir will surely transform. That's where I thought of adding, 'Ek baar jo unhone commitment kardi, firr wo khudki bhi nahi sunte' (once he makes a commitment, he doesn't even listen to himself)," he said, as the panel went on laughing.

Cast on inventing Indian-style humor

The Hindi Dub cast expressed how getting Indian-style humor was the most important part of the job. With this, they also brought in their insight and pitches to enhance the quality of dialogues. While a lot of the dialogue is highlighted in the series, Vidit mentions that some of these don't always get to the final cut. "The saddest part is when we come up with an improvised creative line, and when the dub is on QC, which is quality control, it gets changed."

Rushikesh and Adnan gave special mention to Kafka's hilarious puking scene from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6, 'Sagamihara Neutralization Operation at Daybreak. They expressed that it was the most fun to record. In future episodes, Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost," is also set to be featured in the series.

So, Kaiju No. 8 premieres new episodes on Crunchyroll every Saturday after 7:30 pm IST, streaming live at the same time as the broadcast in Japan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

