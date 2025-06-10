Spy X Family Chapter 118: How Will Yor Hide Her Injuries? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Spy X Family chapter saw Yor ask Hemlock for peace as he attacks. He accuses her of weakening Garden's purpose through attachment to family, and claims she has lost her title as Thorn Princess. He declares that connection makes one weak, having embraced solitude himself. When he threatens to kill Loid, Anya, and Yuri, Yor immediately regains her momentum and counters his strikes.

She ultimately defeats him and warns him never to threaten her family again. Hemlock collapses, shocked by his loss. Keekee then arrives with Matthew's message, revealing the poachers' base, prompting Yor to drag the dazed Hemlock to regroup with Matthew.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 118

Spy X Family Chapter 118 may see Yor, Hemlock, and Matthew confronting the poachers at their base. The mission will likely end soon, potentially returning to the Garden to report. The Shopkeeper’s reaction to Hemlock and Yor fighting remains uncertain—he could reprimand one or both.

Meanwhile, upon returning home, Yor will have to perfectly hide her wounds, especially those on her neck and elbow. She will likely do so with clothing or accessories. While Loid may begin noticing inconsistencies, a bad excuse will likely sway his doubts.

Spy X Family Chapter 118: Release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 118 is set to release on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Most fans outside of Japan can expect to access the chapter around Sunday, June 22, at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT. However, the exact timing may vary depending on geographical locations.

Fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms to access Spy X Family Chapter 118, including MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Additionally, Viz Media's official website will also have the chapter available on the release date.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.