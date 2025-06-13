BTS' RM 'can't remember' how he built K-pop life for 12 years, expresses difficulty in fitting back post military

RM of BTS shared an earnest, moving post for fans on the occasion of BTS' 12th anniversary FESTA. He expressed that June 13 reminded him of how far he, his teammates, and the fans have come together. The artist also pondered his life as a K-pop artist before enlistment and how much his thought processes had changed after spending a year and six months in the barracks.

RM pens down heartfelt message on BTS' 12th anniversary

Through a recent Weverse post, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, wished his ARMY fandom a happy anniversary. He mentioned how hard June 13 was for him back then, as he was serving in the military at the time. He was happy to celebrate the 2025 FESTA with loved ones and, revealing his feelings, said, "I've honestly been waiting for this more than you guys (fans)."

He wondered how old both the K-pop group and its fandom have gotten and how far along they've come together. He expressed pride in their growth.

RM shares thoughts on his changed life post military

Through the thought-provoking post, RM revealed that making music, including album releases and other comeback projects, "felt so distant" to him recently. "How was I bold enough to create, and so confidently put my name to things?" the BTS rapper thought.

After returning to civilian life following a break of 18 months, he "can't remember at all" how he went about his K-pop life. "I'm just constantly trying my best to find it (the means to fit in again)," he mentioned.

RM wants to create new memories with BTS ARMY

Even when the artist was struggling to find his way back to his life as a celebrity, he romanticised life with his fans. He said, "Even though I don't know where and who and how many people are by my side right now, I just want to go ahead and romantically walk side by side." He invited the fans to be back by his side and asked them if they would take the ride with him once again.

He expressed gratitude for the strength he received from the BTS ARMY during his hard times and wanted to "make lots of memories together" in the coming days.

