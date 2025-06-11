The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 22: Will Maomao Save Kyou-u? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Taibon,’ Maomao learns the resurrection drug was a byproduct of Suirei's immortality research. After a scuffle, Shenmei demands Maomao make a youth potion. Later, Kyou-u tries to help Maomao escape, though he is caught. Maomao claims responsibility and is thrown into the taibon with poisonous critters. She quickly makes food out of them.

She then bribes the guard, who shows her the stronghold’s gunpowder factory and warns of an approaching army. She witnesses Loulan destroy the facility, and learns of Suirei’s imperial lineage. The episode ends with Loulan showing Maomao poisoned children—including Kyou-u—meant to die painlessly before the clan’s defeat.

Expected plot in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 22

With Loulan taking Maomao to the dying children, she may be hoping Maomao can replicate the resurrection formula in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 22. While her intentions for the Emperor remain unclear, Loulan is likely using Maomao’s knowledge as a final attempt to save lives.

Whether she chooses to save the kids or not, Maomao faces a difficult decision as time runs out. Meanwhile, with the imperial army nearing, Jinshi may abandon his facade and act as the Moon Prince, assuming direct command. The episode may also depict the final collapse of the Shi stronghold.

Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Royal Guard,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 22 is set to release on June 13, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This timing applies specifically to Japanese audiences, with release times varying globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.

Additionally, it will be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store. For international viewers, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 22 will stream on Crunchyroll roughly 2:30 hours after the Japanese broadcast, and it’s also available on Netflix with a subscription.

