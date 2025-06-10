Titan: The OceanGate Disaster OTT Release- When and Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

A year after the ill-fated Titan submersible mission ended in catastrophe, Netflix is bringing the story back into the spotlight with Titan: The OceanGate Disaster. Directed by Oscar-winning documentarian Mark Monroe, the film investigates the 2023 incident that left five people dead after their deep-sea expedition to the Titanic wreck site went fatally wrong.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster release date and where to watch

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster will begin streaming globally on Netflix from Wednesday, June 11, 2025. This comes after its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, 2025.

The film has already drawn attention for its gripping trailer and serious tone, and pieces together never-before-seen footage, audio recordings, and internal documents to reconstruct one of the most disturbing deep-sea tragedies in modern history.

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster plot and trailer

In June 2023, five individuals boarded OceanGate’s Titan submersible to visit the Titanic wreck site, paying USD 250,000 each for what they believed would be a historic journey. Less than two hours into the dive, the sub lost contact.

Four days later, hopes were extinguished as the U.S. Navy confirmed an implosion had occurred. This documentary investigates how it all went wrong—and who knew it could. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster exposes the internal warnings that went ignored, including safety test omissions, design flaws, and the company’s decision to use carbon fiber instead of standard titanium for the hull.

Engineers’ concerns were dismissed by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, whose vision of “disruptive innovation” prioritized commercial fame over passenger safety. One expert likens the experience of boarding Titan to “stepping inside a bomb made of Play-Doh.”

The passengers—Rush, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet—were casualties of this venture built on ignored warnings. Internal footage and interviews also reveal how those inside the company feared retaliation for speaking up.

The Titan: The OceanGate Disaster documentary ultimately uncovers how a company that sold extreme adventure collapsed under its own reckless ambition. The OceanGate corporation ceased operations shortly after the incident and is now the subject of lawsuits and public scrutiny.