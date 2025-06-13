BTS' Jungkook's house break-in: Trespasser stalked Seoul home for 10 hours, know more details including brushing teeth on road

The K-pop industry continues to grapple with the issue of sasaengs, or obsessive fans, who often cross boundaries with unwanted advances. Recently, Jungkook from BTS was subject to the disturbing instance of a break-in attempt at his Seoul house.

On June 12, additional information regarding the incident surfaced, including the offender carrying a suitcase and even brushing their teeth while waiting outside the artist's house.

Jungkook's Seoul house faced a break-in attempt from a Chinese fan

The BTS maknae (youngest member) was faced with an attempt to invade his privacy just after returning from the military on June 11. The accused, a Chinese woman, confessed that her motive for trying to enter Jungkook's house was her wish to meet him. The Yongsan Police revealed the information on June 12, as reported by Herald Corp.

Recently, fans shared CCTV footage that showed the offender waiting outside the artist's house for 10 hours.

Jungkook's offender spotted stalking him for 10 hours and brushing teeth outside his house

According to the social media updates of Jungkook's fans, the Chinese woman lurked around the K-pop idol's house for as long as 10 hours, while carrying her suitcase. She even brushed her teeth as she waited for Jungkook in the street outside his house. The video also featured the accused pressing some buttons, probably trying to figure out the passcode of the BTS member's abode.

Her acts were allegedly witnessed by a neighbor, who seemed to be concerned by the incident.

Check out fan reactions to activities of Jungkook's Seoul house break-in attempter

Fans were outraged by the unauthorised act of the Chinese woman and were shocked by her "audacity." They expressed disbelief at her brazenness in bringing her luggage and expecting to enter Jungkook's house. Comments like "Do you expect Jungkook to welcome you with a hug or what?" flooded X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a photo of the alleged offender.

Another comment-poster wrote that the incident indicated that the offender "had a lot of money, no functional brain, and a very strong desire to get arrested in South Korea."

