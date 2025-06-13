The Bold and the Beautiful June 13 Spoilers: Brooke Grapples With Hope’s Absence as Steffy Underestimates Luna

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Friday, June 13, two women face drastically different situations—both filled with emotional landmines. Brooke Logan is left alone as her daughter steps into a new chapter with Carter Walton. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester believes the Luna threat has passed, unaware that Luna’s obsession is quietly transforming into a deadly plan.

Hope’s departure leaves Brooke reeling

Hope Logan’s decision to move in with Carter Walton is a major turning point for Brooke’s household. With Beth in tow, Hope is settling into Carter’s loft, leaving Brooke to grapple with the sudden silence at home.

Though Brooke is pleased about Hope’s romantic progress, the physical distance between them adds to an already growing sense of isolation. Brooke is still struggling with Ridge Forrester’s ongoing commitment to Taylor Hayes.

Despite repeated pleas for Ridge to come home, he remains at the Forrester mansion, further widening the emotional gap. Now, with both Ridge and Hope gone, Brooke is left behind, longing for the connections that once grounded her. While she tries to stay supportive, the loneliness is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Steffy unaware Luna is plotting again

At the cliff house, Steffy and Finn discuss Luna’s most recent visit. After being thrown out once again, Luna was met with firm boundaries from Finn—something Steffy appreciated. She hopes his message finally gets through to Luna and believes the situation may be calming down.

However, Steffy has no idea Luna recently purchased a gun and has been using Steffy’s photo for target practice. Though Luna may be stepping back from her fixation on Finn, her grudge against Steffy is only growing. As Luna begins planning her next move, Steffy remains blissfully unaware of just how close danger truly is.

