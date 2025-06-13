Dua Lipa-Callum Turner Engagement: All We Know About 3-Carat Diamond Ring, From USD 200K Price Tag to Custom Design

Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to actor Callum Turner, and she can't stop gushing about the ring. In an interview with British Vogue published on June 12, the pop star shared how special the moment is and why the ring Turner gave her means so much.

"Yeah, we're engaged," Lipa said. "It's very exciting." She revealed that Callum Turner worked with her best friends and sister to design the ring. "I'm obsessed with it. It's so me," she added. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Unlike the popular trend of solitaire diamonds on thin bands, Dua Lipa's ring stands out with its bold, wide cigar band. The diamond is set low into the band, giving it a sleek and modern look.

Jewelry designer Susie Saltzman described the ring to BRIDES in January 2025. She said it's most likely a round brilliant or old European cut and appears to be semi-bezel set or tension set, possibly even fully bezel set.

Saltzman stated that the diamond is set low, nearly flush with the wide gold band, which she explained is a "departure from the statement, fancy-shaped solitaire diamonds on super delicate bands that we have been seeing on celebrities for the past five-plus years."

Here's what the engagement ring might be worth

Estimates for the ring's cost vary widely. Saltzman believes the ring could be worth between USD 65,000 and USD 125,000, depending on the diamond's shape, weight, and quality. She added that it's likely a high-quality natural diamond, weighing between 2.5 and 3 carats.

However, Lorel Diamonds expert Laura Taylor gave a higher estimate. She said the diamond appears to be around 3 to 4 carats and could be valued at USD 200,000 to USD 270,000, especially if it's a natural stone.

Lipa and Turner first met at London’s River Cafe. One year later, they ran into each other again in a Los Angeles restaurant. Lipa said she remembered him instantly: “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe.”

As they grew closer, the singer noticed small signs that made her believe they were meant to be, including reading the same book. “I was like, one thousand percent, this is my guy,” she said.

