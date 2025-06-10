One Piece Chapter 1152: Luffy, Zoro And Loki To Join Battle For Elbaph—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In 'I Get the Idea!!!,' Kashii desperately pleads for Dorry and Brogy to return to normal as he witnesses Thormann's transformation. Meanwhile, Killingham unleashes the MMA monsters at full strength, declaring restraint unnecessary with Imu present.

Imu intends to break Elbaph's spirit, blaming King Harald's past failure. Down below, Chopper saves Gaban with Guard Point, and Luffy later senses them. Upon reuniting, Luffy learns Gaban was part of Roger's crew. Loki agrees to assist, recognizing the threat Imu now poses.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1152

One Piece Chapter 1152 will likely continue focusing on Elbaph’s destruction, with demonized Dorry and Brogy at the forefront of the assault. As the chaos continues to spread, Nami’s group may finally enter the battle alongside the uncorrupted Giants who are trying to defend their homeland.

Luffy, Zoro, and Loki are likely to confront Imu/Gunko directly, given the previous chapter’s events. Loki may be stopped by the Holy Knights, potentially revealing more truths about King Harald’s death. This may affect the Giants’ perspectives about who their enemies are.

One Piece Chapter 1152: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Chapter 1152 is scheduled for release on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. Most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, June 22, though the exact release time may vary due to individual time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1152 through official channels such as Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 30.

