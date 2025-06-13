The Young and the Restless June 13 Spoilers: Phyllis Targets Tessa Once More, Does Devon Trust Dumas Now?

Christine and Danny finally return to the Genoa City scene on Friday, June 13’s episode of The Young and the Restless. Unfortunately, their arrival likely won’t go as smoothly as they had hoped—especially with Phyllis still in town.

Tessa is also on the receiving end of more pressure from Phyllis, though she doesn’t budge. Meanwhile, Devon isn’t buying Amanda’s message that her powerful boss poses no threat. He’s prepared to face Dumas himself to protect his family’s legacy.

Christine and Danny return—and Phyllis may not stay quiet

After spending time away—Danny on tour and Christine making a stop at Forrester Creations in L.A.—the couple appears back in Genoa City. While it’s a happy return on the surface, things could turn quickly if Phyllis gets involved.

She’s not known for respecting boundaries, especially where Danny is concerned. Now that he’s home, she may seize the moment to stake a new claim. Christine and Danny will be seen onscreen again on Friday, and with past issues unresolved, Phyllis might just stir the pot all over again.

Tessa makes it clear: Daniel’s decisions are his own

Phyllis has already attempted to use Tessa to influence Daniel’s choices—particularly where her ambitions are concerned—and failed. Now, it seems she’s trying again, possibly pushing Daniel to accompany her to Dumas’s gala in France.

But Tessa isn’t playing along. While she likely doesn’t object to Daniel going, she won’t allow herself to be manipulated. Expect Tessa to draw a firm line, making it clear that Daniel should decide for himself without her or his mother applying pressure.

Devon refuses to trust Dumas—and plans to confront him himself

Amanda has assured Devon and Lily that her boss, Aristotle Dumas, poses no threat. But Devon does not accept that at face value. Their personal history aside, he sees Dumas as a potential disruptor and intends to act.

On Friday’s episode, Devon begins moving to safeguard the Chancellor-Winters legacy—possibly by joining the group of Genoa City power players heading to France. Dumas’s true identity and intentions remain unknown, and Devon isn’t willing to gamble his family's future on a promise.

