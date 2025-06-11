Chainsaw Man Chapter 206: Denji Fights The Falling Devil—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled Who?, began with Denji staring at the severed head of the Fake Chainsaw Man, unable to recognize him. Displeased, the Fire Devil conjures a flame showing two kind twins who once saved them. Inspired by Chainsaw Man, the brothers became heroic imitators—until Denji let the younger twin die to save a cat.

Advertisement

The older twin, consumed by revenge, became the Fake Chainsaw Man. When Denji shows no remorse, the Fire Devil says he would have to face the same choice once more, and he best not make the same mistake. A skyscraper then collapses behind him, and the Fire Devil disappears. Denji then finds Yoru buried in the building’s debris, before he faces the Falling Devil.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 206

Chainsaw Man Chapter 206 will likely open with Denji confronting the Falling Devil as he figures out how to rescue Yoru from the rubble. As Denji struggles, the Fire Devil’s promised “choice” may reappear, potentially mimicking Chapter 102’s events where Denji sacrificed a boy and a car full of people to save a cat.

This time, he may be forced to choose between Yoru, civilians, or a random animal. This sequence is likely being used to expose the consequences of Denji’s decisions, though it may not work out as the Fire Devil hopes.

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 206: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 206 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, this corresponds to Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Release times may vary depending on the reader's time zone.

Fans can access Chainsaw Man Chapter 206 through Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile app. The first two platforms provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters, while a paid subscription is required for the Shonen Jump+ app.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 205: Who Is The Fake Chainsaw Man? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More