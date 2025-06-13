Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend Album Cover Too Bold? Singer Reacts to Backlash: 'Can't Give a F-ck...'

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is unfazed by the controversy surrounding her upcoming album Man’s Best Friend. After revealing the cover art, which shows Carpenter on her knees while a man grabs her hair, many online accused her of contradicting her outspoken lyrics about toxic men.

Despite the backlash, Sabrina Carpenter says she’s not bothered by it. “I’m living in the glory of no one hearing it or knowing about it, and so I can not care,” she told Rolling Stone in her July-August cover story. “I can not give a f*** about it, because I’m just so excited.”

The album cover sparked a heated discussion online, with some fans calling it 'degrading' and questioning whether Carpenter is now catering to the male gaze. "The concept of being a man-hater yet making your album cover a pic of you getting on your knees for a man while he grips your hair in a degrading manner is so odd," one user wrote on X.

Carpenter has often used her music to express her frustrations with men. Songs like Please Please Please and Dumb & Poetic explore themes of heartbreak, disappointment, and emotional immaturity. Her new single Manchild continues that theme, taking aim at immature partners.

Here's why fans are divided over the album artwork

While some see the artwork as a contradiction, others believe it's intentionally provocative and layered with meaning. "My 'woke' opinion, but everyone's reaction to this is just more purity bs that was forced onto women hundreds of years ago," one fan said in defense of Carpenter.

Some supporters argue that the cover plays with societal expectations rather than submitting to them. They say Carpenter's track record of sexual empowerment proves she's still creating art for herself and her female fans, not pandering to male approval.

Her Rolling Stone cover added more fuel to the conversation. In it, Carpenter poses nude, with only white lace stockings and her long hair covering her body. The photo has been compared to Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.

Throughout her music, especially her Grammy-winning Short n' Sweet, Carpenter has embraced sexual positivity. In Bed Chem, she sings openly about intimacy, using humor and clever wordplay.

She said that whenever she didn't want to be overly nice or please others, she often used sarcasm as a way to be transparent, adding that being assertive or knowing what you want doesn't make someone a bad person. Carpenter's Man's Best Friend drops on August 29.

