Sakamoto Days Chapter 217 To Reveal Shin’s Plan—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Sakamoto Days chapter, titled ‘Tunnel,’ began with Shin surviving Takamura/X’s slash thanks to Atari. She explains that she used the final remnants of her luck to cause the ‘Tunnel Effect,’ shifting the atoms of the blade to avoid contact with Shin. She warns that terrible misfortune will follow.

Immediately after, every member of the Order arrives at the aquarium by chance. Kumanomi launches a whale at them, forcing Shin and Atari through a wall. As more attacks rain down on them, Atari urges Shin to kill her, but he refuses, vowing to protect everyone. Shin then thinks up a plan to escape.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 217

Sakamoto Days Chapter 217 will likely begin with Shin acting on the strategy he just conceived. He may attempt to manipulate X’s unstable Takamura persona by mocking him, or by making the Order members trigger their bloodlust.

Shin may also use the chaos among Order members to exploit weaknesses or redirect attacks. Atari could attempt to shield Shin again, possibly resulting in fatal consequences. Reinforcements such as Sakamoto, Nagumo, Kindaka, or Osaragi and Shishiba may arrive during the confrontation to help the pair escape or turn the tide.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 217: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 217 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on June 15, 2025 for most international readers, though the exact release times will vary.

Fans looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 217 can access it online through Shueisha's official platforms, including Viz Media’s website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The chapter can also be found in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 29.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

