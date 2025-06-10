Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11: Who Is Yamato Endo? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Titled ‘Salvation,’ the tenth episode of Wind Breaker Season 2 saw the fight between Tsubakino and Suzuri escalate beyond fists, revealing their emotional traumas and conflicting beliefs. Tsubakino, moved by Shizuka’s courage and love, declared he wouldn’t let anyone take her. Suzuri, shaped by hardship, insisted that pain meant losing loved ones.

Tsubakino eventually defeated him, but responded to his words with compassion. Meanwhile, Kanji offered GRAVEL a second chance, which they accepted. Suzuri also apologized to Shizuka, who found closure. As peace returned, Yamato Endo ominously appeared, ending the episode with a chilling statement about life.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 will likely focus on Yamato Endo’s sudden arrival and his reason for appearing on Keisei Street. Tsubakino’s disturbed reaction hints that Endo’s presence is a serious threat, possibly tied to a violent past with Bofurin.

As this new figure enters the picture, attention may shift to how Haruka Sakura responds upon learning about Endo’s history and actions. The episode could expose Endo’s connections to past events and lay the groundwork for a much darker and more personal confrontation.

Release date and where to stream

As per the official anime website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 is slated for release in Japan on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international audiences may gain access to the episode as early as Thursday, June 12.

The episode will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Disney+, and Prime Video, among others. Globally, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 11 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed that dubbed versions will be offered in multiple languages.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

