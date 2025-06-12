How Many Kids Does Tyreek Hill Have? Know All About NFL Star’s Children He Shares With Different Women

Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins team, has been playing football for the past several years and has many accolades to his name. Professionally known as Cheetah, the athlete has often made headlines for his personal life. Reportedly, he is a father to 7 kids, whom he shares with different women. Hill allegedly had been in four relationships before tying the knot with his now-estranged wife, Keeta Vacarro, in November 2023.

According to several reports, the 31-year-old shares three kids, Zev and twins Nakeem and Nyla, with his former fiancée, Crystal Espinal, with whom he was in a relationship until 2017. The football star is also a father to other kids he has from his previous relationships.

Tyreek Hill’s children and previous relationships

Tyreek Hill welcomed his seventh kid, Capri, in 2024, with his now estranged wife, Vaccaro. Additionally, the athlete is also a father to three children: Zev, whom he welcomed in 2014, and twins Nakeem and Nyla, born in 2017, with his former partner, Crystal Espinal.

The NFL star was engaged to Crystal until 2017. As the latter gave birth to the twin girls following their split, she filed a paternity suit against Hill to hose down the speculation of cheating on the 31-year-old.

Following the paternity suit, the football player proudly embraced his identity as a girl dad. Meanwhile, it was reported that Hill had fathered children with other women from his relationships, apart from Vaccaro and Espinal.

Tyreek Hill on fatherhood

Previously, in a conversation with USA Today, the athlete discussed his dual roles as a father and a sportsman. In the 2020 interview, Hill mentioned, “I just feel like I’m truly blessed.”

He further added, “Each and every day I get up, I get a chance to play the game that I love, be around people who are loving, and then I get a chance to be around my kids and be in their lives. I feel like I’m truly blessed."

The Miami Dolphins star also made an appearance on the It Needed to be Said podcast in 2023, where Hill reflected on the difficulties he was facing balancing kids and sports together.

Tyreek stated, "Earlier in my career, bro, I'd come home and my kids would be like, 'Dad, it's play time, let's play, let's play, let's run around.’ I'm like, 'Bro, I'm tired. Your dad is tired.' Like I got to learn these plays and I gotta watch these films."

Though Tyreek Hill initially faced issues getting the right grip, he eventually got better at it as he grew older.

