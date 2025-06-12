Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur passes away at 53 due to heart attack while playing polo
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away at 53 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.
In unfortunate news, renowned industrialist and actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor passes away. He was 53 years old. He had a heart attack while playing polo in the UK after which he succumbed to death as per a report in India Today. He was currently married to Priya Sachdev.
Sunjay Kapoor was the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a leading manufacturer of automotive components. Apart from this, he was also a director on the boards of several companies and was actively involved in various professional organizations. Sunjay was also an avid polo player and actively participated in the sport.