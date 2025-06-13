5 Akshay Kumar courtroom dramas to watch on OTT if you loved Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar is renowned for his discipline, fitness, and versatility as an actor. The actor has played numerous roles, ranging from a regular hero to an army man, cop, doctor, lawyer, and a ruthless villain. His latest successful venture, Kesari Chapter 2, is now streaming online on JioHotstar and is winning hearts for its intense courtroom battle, brilliant performances of the star cast, and its execution.

If you loved Kesari Chapter 2, Pinkvilla presents a collection of 5 Akshay Kumar courtroom dramas that you can stream online.

1. Aitraaz: Prime Video

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Aitraaz is a popular romantic thriller that stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Anu Kapoor in key roles. The 2004 movie revolves around an unusual plot where a man gets accused of sexual abuse by his female superior.

Produced by Subhash Ghai, the movie boasts a chartbuster music album. Apart from gaining critical success, it was also a big hit at the box office. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

2. OMG - Oh My God! : JioHotstar

Released in 2012, OMG (Oh My God!) stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna and Paresh Rawal as Kanji Lalji Mehta, who filed a legal case against the almighty God.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the movie is based on a Gujarati play, Kanji Virudh Kanji, which itself was inspired by an Australian film, The Man Who Sued The God.

OMG was a big success, both commercially and critically. The almighty comedy is now available to watch on JioHotstar.

3. Jolly LLB 2: JioHotstar

Jolly LLB 2 was the first film where Akshay Kumar played the lawyer for the first time. The actor perfectly embodied his character, Jagadeeshar Mishra (aka Jolly), with his mannerisms and determination towards his duties.

Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel of a sleeper hit movie, Jolly LLB, which had Arshad Warsi in the lead role. Interestingly, both Akshay and Arshad are coming against each other in an intense yet quirky courtroom battle in the third installment of the franchise.

Other than the lead actors, it was Saurabh Shukla who made this franchise worth watching. He will be retained in Jolly LLB 3 as well. You can stream Jolly LLB 2 on JioHotstar.

4. Rustom: Zee 5

Rustom is another incredibly well-written courtroom drama that you should not miss. The movie is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case. Starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles, Rustom is considered among the finest performances of the lead actors.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the National Award-winning movie is available to stream online on Zee5.

5. OMG 2: Netflix

Serving as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 release OMG, this Akshay Kumar starrer explored the important subject of sex education through a legal case.

Directed by Amit Rai, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam against each other in an intellectual and factual courtroom clash. Akshay Kumar reprised his character of God in OMG 2, as well. You can stream it online on Netflix.

