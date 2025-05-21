Guilty Gear Strive Dual Rulers Episode 8: Sin Attacks Nerville's Core; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The seventh Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers episode, titled 'Dark Sun,' saw Sin and his allies face future Nerville's colossal form, whose main body was hidden within a rift encased in a multidimensional barrier. Ramlethal and Elphelt's surprise attack forced the Nerville to withdraw temporarily.

With nine hours until his recovery, Jack-O' organizes a plan to breach the barrier using amplified magic. Unika, despite her doubts, boosts the spell and breaks the rift, only to be pulled inside by Nerville. Sin then leads a global counteroffensive, rallying Gears and forming an infiltration team. The episode ends as Sin reaches Nerville's core.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 8 will depict the decisive clash between Sin and the core of Nerville, now vulnerable within his Gear-like form. With Unika imprisoned and the world overwhelmed by clones, the infiltration team must navigate Nerville's interior and execute their plan to use his own virus-infused bullet against him.

Unika's fate and Axl's potential influence as a time traveler may play key roles as well. As the allies converge in the season finale, this final confrontation will determine whether humanity and Gears can escape destruction.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 8 will premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 24, 2025, starting at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. International fans will be able to access the episode on the same day, with release times adjusted accordingly.

Additional broadcasts in Japan are scheduled for ABC TV on Thursday, May 29 at 2:45 am JST, AT-X the same day at 9:00 pm JST, and BS Shochiku Tokyu on Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 pm JST. Streaming will begin shortly after on platforms like d-anime Store and Prime Video, while international viewers can watch Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 8 via Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

