One Piece Chapter 1140 Brief Spoilers Out: Luffy Uses Gear 5 Against Gaban; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers, the next chapter will be titled ‘Scopper Gaban.’ The cover story features Who’s Who he attacks Ulti with knives. The main chapter continues from the previous one, where Scopper Gaban challenges Luffy for the key to Loki’s chains.

The fight begins with Gaban holding the advantage, delivering precise air slashes that keep Luffy on the defensive. As Luffy struggles, he decides to activate Gear 5 to turn the tide. Despite his transformation, Gaban continues to overwhelm him.

Seeing his captain in trouble, Zoro steps in to assist, preparing to fight alongside Luffy in the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers. However, Gaban suddenly surrenders without explanation and hands over Loki’s key to the Straw Hat crew.

The leaks then shift to Elbaph’s forest, where Gunko is performing a ritual. She creates a magic circle named “Abyss,” summoning two Holy Knights instead of the expected one. The first to emerge is Saint Sommers of House Shepherd, a Celestial Dragon from the same lineage as Gorosei Ju Peter.

He is a large man with long hair, a beard, and glasses, appearing older than other knights in the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers. The second is Saint Gillingham of House Limotive, who is revealed to have the Mythical Zoan “Kirin” Devil Fruit, appearing in a hybrid Kirin-human form similar to Saturn’s transformation.

Shamrock expresses surprise at the arrival of two Holy Knights, as only one was requested. Gillingham explains that Shamrock must return to Mary Geoise, though the reason remains undisclosed. Shamrock, before departing, ominously states that they will “make a game” in Elbaph.

His words hint at a larger plan involving the island. The One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers conclude stating the manga would continue next week without a break.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.