Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 8: Belle Will Finally Defeat Adonis! Check Out The Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Mania: Nowhere,’ Adonis tries to convert Sherry into a zombie, though she repels him with a song. Belle arrives, destroys the zombies, and confronts Adonis while Kitty teleports Sherry away. Sian and Dram trap Belle, and Sian fights Adonis.

Sherry stops Gaff’s forces at the lake, declaring the god false. Adonis and Sian find the god’s heart and realize Belle descends from the true gods. Belle escapes the miasma, mourns Sian’s death, and resumes fighting. Adonis breaks Runding entirely, but Belle begins chanting a spell.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 8 will likely continue Belle and Adonis’ battle, revealing the purpose of Belle’s chant. She may manifest a new weapon or use an alternative power to counter Adonis. Her new strength will likely overwhelm him, bringing the battle to its climax.

Belle may spare Adonis in order to question him about Dram’s earlier actions. Adonis’ exact narrative role should be clarified during this confrontation. The episode will likely conclude with his defeat and a sorrowful farewell.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘Sacred Song: EREHWON,’ will be airing in Japan on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will premiere on the WOWOW satellite channel and later on BS Nippon TV.

Japanese viewers can also stream Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 8 via services like d-anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. For international fans, the episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll, featuring dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

