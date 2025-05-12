Guilty Gear Strive Dual Rulers Episode 7: Sin Faces Nerville; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 7 will depict the battle between Sin’s group and Nerville, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more details here.
The sixth episode of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, titled ‘Emissary from the Future,’ saw Axl Low arrive in a lost 16th-century Japan before being transported again by his involuntary ability, Casual Anomaly. In the present, Sin, now overtaken by the virus, defeats Sol’s group. Vernon considers activating an anti-Gear weapon but delays, trusting Sol.
A flashback reveals that Sin was entrusted to Sol by Ky and Dizzy, who also provided a contingency weapon. Sol uses it to suppress Sin, deactivating Gears globally. Meanwhile, Nerville manipulates Axl in the future, intending to use him to rewrite history. In the present, Nerville mutates into a monstrous form, forcing the group to face him.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 7 will center on Sin and his allies confronting Nerville, who now possesses immense strength and commands countless copies of himself. As Earth faces destruction, the group must strategize to survive and counter his power.
With Nerville's final form threatening all life, efforts to locate and exploit his core weakness may determine the battle's outcome. With the future of humanity, Gears, and all remaining magic at stake, the conflict will turn into a climax that may inevitably alter their world.
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 7 is slated to air in Japan on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Additional Japanese broadcasts include ABC TV on May 22 at 2:45 am JST, AT-X that evening at 9 pm, and BS Shochiku Tokyu on May 31 at 11 pm JST.
Streaming begins in Japan on d Anime Store and Prime Video shortly after broadcast, with wider platform access—including ABEMA, U-NEXT, Hulu, and others—starting May 19 at 11 pm JST. Internationally, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll.
For more updates from the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Episode 6 Sees Sin Become The Gear King; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More