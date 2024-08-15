Happy Birthday Ben Affleck: Revisiting His Top 10 Movies As The Actor Turns 52

Ben Affleck is undoubtedly one of the most impressive and influential actors in Hollywood. Throughout his career, which spans over 30 years, he has played an array of roles that have shaped it into one of the best in the industry. From his early years as a promising actor to his current role as a leading figure in Hollywood, Affleck's journey has been anything but typical, filled with both successes and challenges.

Today, as Ben Affleck celebrates his 52nd birthday, we commemorate the occasion by ranking 10 of his best films. So, let’s raise a glass to Ben and revisit his top 10 movies, which showcase his incredible range, undeniable talent, and lasting impact on cinema.

10 best movies of Ben Affleck:

1. Argo (2012)

Argo solidified Ben Affleck's reputation not just as a versatile actor but also as an incredible director. Set against the backdrop of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, the movie tells the story of a CIA agent who devises a daring plan to rescue six Americans by disguising them as a Canadian film crew searching for locations for a sci-fi movie.

From start to finish, the movie keeps you on the edge of your seat with its high level of suspense and outstanding acting, concluding with a shocking end.

The movie went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Picture. However, his nomination in the best director category was overlooked, but Ben handled the situation with his usual poise, further demonstrating his fantastic persona.

2. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller adapted from Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel of the same name. It is one of Ben Affleck's most commercially and critically successful movies. In the film, he plays Nick Dunne, a man whose wife mysteriously vanishes on their fifth wedding anniversary.

The film explores the dark and twisted side of marriage and infidelity. Ben Affleck’s performance as a seemingly ideal husband with a hidden facade is nothing short of extraordinary. The way his character keeps the audience guessing his true intentions throughout the whole movie truly showcases what an incredible actor he is.



3. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

When Ben Affleck was revealed as the new Batman for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the internet buzzed with mixed reactions. Many doubted whether he was the right fit for the role. However, Affleck’s performance quickly silenced the critics once the film premiered.

He brought a darker and more layered Batman to the screen, playing a Bruce Wayne who has been hardened by years of battling crime with an unforgiving sense of justice. Hate it or love it, you cannot deny that Ben Affleck's Batman undeniably left a strong impression and was critical of the film's gritty atmosphere.



4. Triple Frontier (2019)

Ben Affleck played Tom “Redfly” Davis in this gripping heist thriller. The movie follows the story of a team of ex-Special Forces soldiers who come together to rob a drug lord in South America but encounter unexpected challenges on their journey.

Affleck's performance as a man struggling to overcome his past and build a better future is powerful and relatable. The film demonstrated Ben Affleck's talent for portraying characters with moral ambiguity, making Triple Frontier slightly different from his usual roles.



5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

After appearing in Batman v Superman, Affleck reprised his role as Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, a movie that saw quite a lot of drama before finally hitting the screens. In this role as Batman, he leads a group of superheroes on a mission to protect the world from a powerful otherworldly enemy.

In this version of Justice League, Ben Affleck's Affleck's performance is more nuanced, capturing Batman's transformation from a solitary crime fighter to a leader of a team. Fans finally got the Batman they had been eagerly anticipating; needless to say, Affleck did not disappoint.



6. The Town (2010)

The Town is another film where Ben Affleck showcased his extraordinary skills not just as an actor but also as a director and co-writer. This gritty crime drama is set in the tough streets of Charlestown, Boston, and follows a group of bank robbers led by Affleck’s character, Doug MacRay.

In Town, Ben Affleck delivers a raw and vulnerable performance that literally holds the movie together. His portrayal of a man torn between loyalty to his friends and a desire for a better life is both heartbreaking and exhilarating. The Town is another reflection of his incredible ability to portray a character who is both flawed and deeply human.



7. Hollywoodland (2006)

After years of starring in rom-coms and action thrillers, Ben Affleck made his comeback with this gripping murder mystery based on the real-life incident of the mysterious death of the original Superman, George Reeves. In it, Affleck takes on the role of George Reeves himself.

The movie is a partly fictional take on the incident and depicts Reeves’s unfortunate death, which was ruled a suicide despite several irregularities in the case. Affleck skilfully captures the complexity of Reeves's character, showing the dark layers beneath Reeves’s valiant facade.

Though the Academy overlooked his extraordinary performance, he won the Best Supporting Actor award for this role at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.



8. The Way Back (2020)

In The Way Back, Affleck delivers one of the most personal performances of his career. The film follows Jack Cunningham, a former high school basketball star struggling with alcoholism and grief. Affleck, who has publicly battled his own demons, brings authenticity to the role, which is both powerful and poignant.

His portrayal of Jack’s journey toward redemption is raw and deeply emotional, making The Way Back a deeply moving film. Although the movie wasn't the biggest commercial success, Affleck's performance garnered widespread applause from critics and audiences, earning him a Critics Choice Award nomination.



9. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Despite not being the central character of the movie, Ben Affleck won his first-ever Oscar in the category of Best Original Screenplay. Good Will Hunting was the co-writer along with Matt Damon. In a true sense, this movie launched Affleck and his best friend, Matt Damon, to stardom.

Good Will Hunting is a touching story about a troubled genius and the people who help him find his way. In the film, Affleck plays Chuckie Sullivan, the loyal friend who delivers one of the movie’s most memorable lines. The eye-opening conversation Will has with Chuckie is definitely one of the best moments in the movie. The film remains a defining moment in Affleck’s career, showcasing his talent both in front of and behind the camera.



10. The Accountant (2016)

Last but not least, we have The Accountant, a movie that combines action and drama with a dash of mystery. In this movie, Ben Affleck plays Christian Wolff, a mathematical prodigy with high-functioning autism who is employed as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations.

This character represents a change from Affleck's typical roles, as he combines intense action sequences and a complex portrayal of a man with a unique perspective. The Accountant offers a thrilling experience that showcases Affleck's versatility and outstanding acting skills, demonstrating his influence in the world of cinema.

At 52, Affleck's Hollywood journey is far from over. Whether directing, writing, or acting, he impresses us with his marvelous acting and strong work ethic. Here’s to Ben Affleck and many more unforgettable performances in the years to come.