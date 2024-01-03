High School DxD Season 5: Possible release date, what to expect next, where to watch, and more

It has been more than six years since fans last saw High School DxD on the screens. Although there was a buzz around the show's return in 2020, the pandemic posed another hindrance in the production. With a new year and new slate opening up, here is what we know about the return of High School DxD Season 5 so far.

High School DxD Season 5: Potential release date

It is not that the fifth season is under the release radar. Since 2020, fans have been anticipating an early return of Season 5. However, the global pandemic disrupted the plans, leaving fans in suspense. Recent insider information suggests that the new season is currently in development, reigniting hopes among the fanbase. You can check out the leaker tweet right here.

While no official announcement has been made, leaks hint at a potential release window in mid-2024 [potential summer slate in July 2024]. However, it's essential to approach such information with caution, considering the volatile nature of unofficial sources. Fans are eager to know if their favorite harem/supernatural saga will finally return to their screens after a long hiatus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect from High School DxD Season 5?

With the first four seasons taking up stories from the light novels in chronological order, the next series of events are to come up accordingly. Here, Season 5 might follow volumes 11 and 12 of the light novels, continuing the story from where the fourth season left off.

The potential storyline might revolve around the Middle-Class Promotion Test, a significant event at Kuoh Academy. With Issei's newfound powers and the aftermath of the Rating Game, fans can expect more over-the-top drama, OP battle scenes, and the signature wacky comedy that defines High School DxD. The series may explore Issei and Rias's relationship further, introducing new challenges and characters to keep the narrative engaging.

Even in the previous seasons, certain changes and differences were seen in the anime that were not the same as the source material. Thus, the fifth season is expected to follow the same process.

Season 5 Renewal Status

While there hasn't been an official announcement from the studio or the creator regarding Season 5, recent leaks and developments suggest that the new season is indeed in the works. The shift in production studios from TNK Animation to Passione for Season 4 was met with mixed reactions, but Passione received praise for staying faithful to the source material.

Fans are eager to learn if Season 5 will continue with Passione or if there will be a change in the production team. The potential renewal of High School DxD Season 5 has raised hopes for a proper conclusion to the series. If the leaks are accurate, viewers may finally get the closure they've been waiting for since the last season concluded in 2018.

Where to watch the upcoming season 5 of High School DxD?

As with previous seasons, High School DxD Season 5 is expected to be available on Crunchyroll, following the pattern set by its predecessors. However, it's crucial to note that no official announcement has been made by the animation studios, so fans should stay tuned for updates on the official release platforms.

Considering the series' history, the anime will likely consist of 12 episodes, each lasting approximately 23 minutes. Fans might also have the opportunity to watch uncensored versions of the anime, maintaining the tradition of previous seasons.

What is High School DxD about?

High School DxD follows the life of Issei Hyodo, a seemingly ordinary high school student at Kuoh Academy. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is killed on his first date and is resurrected by the red-haired devil princess Rias Gremory. Now serving Rias and her devil family, Issei's relationship with Rias becomes a source of danger for angels, fallen angels, and devils alike.

The narrative unfolds in a world where Kuoh Academy, once exclusive to girls, becomes co-ed, revealing a student body comprising angels, devils, and fallen angels. Issei's adventures involve battles between these supernatural entities, romance, and the humorous antics of a harem-styled action anime.

As fans eagerly await the official confirmation of High School DxD Season 5, the speculations and leaks circulating online have fueled excitement for the potential return of this beloved anime. While the High School DxD Season 5 release date remains uncertain, the prospect of exploring new story arcs, witnessing Issei's growth, and experiencing the unique blend of genres that define High School DxD has fans on the edge of their seats.

As the anime landscape evolves, the harem genre and fan service elements that characterize High School DxD have become somewhat rare. If the rumored release window of 2024 holds true, Season 5 may offer a nostalgic trip for long-time fans and introduce the series to a new generation of anime enthusiasts.

Until then, fans can only hope for an official announcement that will bring closure to the suspense surrounding the fate of High School DxD. All updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

