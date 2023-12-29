Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Renewed for Culling Game Arc: Manga details and more to know

Just as the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end, the makers were quick to announce the next outing. That is right, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been renewed and it will be covering the Culling Game arc from the manga. Without taking much of your time, here is what we know about the next season so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Renewal announcement

MAPPA studio has officially confirmed the production of a highly anticipated third season for Jujutsu Kaisen. The announcement conveyed through a video shared on the series' official website, revealed that the upcoming season will delve into the "Culling Game" arc from Gege Akutami's original manga. You can check out the announcement video right here.

What is the Culling Game arc about?

As per the events that unfold in the manga in the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, we know that Culling Game brings a lighter side to the story. So, in the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen unfolds its gripping Culling Game arc. Kenjaku, fueled by a desire to evolve humanity's relationship with cursed energy, employs Idle Transfiguration to activate marked individuals, including those who ingested cursed objects or gained cursed techniques against their natural state.

With the release of countless cursed spirits into Tokyo, chaos ensues, and the Culling Game is set in motion. Kenjaku's grand plan involves a ritual to merge humanity with the evolved soul of Master Tengen, the world itself. The game spans ten colonies connected by barriers, each player subjected to rules orchestrated by mysterious forces.

As the protagonists, led by Megumi Fushiguro, strive to rescue his sister Tsumiki and navigate the treacherous game, alliances form, strategies are devised, and the fate of Japan hangs in the balance. The Culling Game becomes a battleground where players must not only combat each other but also grapple with the impending merger that threatens to unleash chaos on a global scale.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Potential schedule

Both the first and second seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen roughly took six months to get through the entire season. In addition, there was a two-year gap between the first and the second season. Given the hectic schedule of MAPPA and the controversy that surrounded JJK season 2, the third season might take an equal amount of time to come out.

Potential projections look at 2025 for now. However, it should be noted that these are mere speculations. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

