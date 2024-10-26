I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Alicia rescued a girl named Rebecca in the last episode of I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History. With her help, she initiates various improvements in the village of Roana, before enrolling into the academy as Liz’s overseer.

The self-proclaimed villainess continues her endeavors to better conditions in Roana, and fans can look forward to I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 see witness Alicia’s path towards becoming the ultimate villainess.

Keep reading to find out I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode’s events.

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 is slated to air on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 2:30 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, October 29, for most international viewers, with the exact release time adjusted to individual region and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on 29 channels in Japan, including Tokyo MX and BS11. Early access will be available on platforms like the Anime Store and U-NEXT, an hour before the TV premiere. International viewers can stream I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Expected plot in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5 will be titled ‘The Villainess and the Villainess Exam’ (悪女と悪役令嬢試験). The episode will see Alicia, now known for her ruthless persona, receive a royal invitation to a tea party at the Magic Academy.

As she views this gathering of significant characters as a test of her abilities as a villainess, the episode will further explore Alicia’s interactions with Liz as her overseer as their ‘rivalry’ escalates further.

Additionally, Alicia’s evolving feelings for Duke may develop in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 5. Her plans concerning Roana’s reform may also be addressed, as she continues to shape her role as a ‘villainess.’

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 recap

I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4 is titled ‘The Villainess and the Flower Field.’ The episode sees Alicia accept the position of overseeing Liz Cather. The king informs Alicia that her duty is to guide Liz, who is idealistic, into becoming a more practical saint.

Alicia proposes a condition of her own: she wants to bring Jill to the Academy and remove him from Roana, the village of the exiled. While retrieving Jill, Alicia encounters a severely injured woman named Rebecca.

She manages to save Rebecca’s life but is forced to amputate her leg. Alicia then persuades Rebecca to act as her informant within Roana. Upon arriving at the Magic Academy with Jill, Alicia meets Liz, who attempts to befriend her in I’ll Become A Villainess Who Goes Down In History Episode 4.

Alicia, committed to her role as a villainess, rebuffs Liz’s efforts and maintains a cold demeanor. Later, she interrupts Liz’s tea party, criticizing her naive vision for Roana’s integration, reinforcing her image as a villain.

