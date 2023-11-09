Is Demon Slayer on Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation? Where to watch online, and streaming details

The world continues to wait for the next season of Demon Slayer. The Hashira Training Arc is in line with the next storyline in the anime. However, there is an audience that continues to figure out through the confusion between the seasons and their arc names. Well, if you are new to the world of Demon Slayer and are wondering where you can find the seasons, we have got you covered.

Here is a detailed roadmap to where and how you can watch all the seasons of Demon Slayer that are out so far!

Is Demon Slayer on Netflix?

As of the latest update, Demon Slayer is indeed available on Netflix, providing viewers with another option to immerse themselves in the gripping narrative of Tanjiro Kamado. Netflix subscribers can now enjoy the series at their convenience, making it a convenient choice for those who prefer this streaming platform.

Is the series available on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll, a haven for anime enthusiasts, stands as a reliable platform for Demon Slayer fans. The entire series, offering both subtitles and dubbed versions, is accessible on Crunchyroll. Whether you're a newcomer or revisiting the series, Crunchyroll is a go-to choice for Demon Slayer enthusiasts, particularly those in the US.

Is Demon Slayer on Hulu?

Yes, Demon Slayer is on Hulu. Hulu offers the first two seasons of the anime. This includes the first season, which is the Unwavering Resolve Arc, and the Demon Slayer movie, the Mugen Train Arc, which was also split into episodes to form a season of its own.

Amazon Prime: Partnering with Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer has found its way to Amazon Prime through a partnership with Crunchyroll. Amazon Prime members can enjoy a dedicated channel for anime, featuring a selection of titles that includes Demon Slayer. This collaboration enhances the accessibility of anime content for Amazon Prime subscribers, making it a convenient option for Demon Slayer enthusiasts.

Is it available on Disney Plus?

Demon Slayer is not currently available on Disney Plus. While Disney Plus has expanded its content library to include anime titles, Demon Slayer has not made its way to this streaming platform. Viewers should explore other options for streaming this anime sensation. Attack on Titan and Tokyo Revengers certainly continue to be on the platform.

Is Demon Slayer available on Funimation?

Demon Slayer is readily available for streaming on Funimation, allowing fans to dive into the captivating world of Tanjiro Kamado and his quest to become a skilled demon slayer. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the series, Funimation offers a convenient option to experience the thrilling and visually impressive Demon Slayer saga.

Demon Slayer Watch Order

The Main Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 - Mugen Train Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 - Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 3 - Swordsmith Village Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 4 - Hashira Training Arc [release awaited]

Explore the movies from The Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (2020) Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village (2023)

What is coming next from Demon Slayer?

The next in line for the series of Demon Slayer is the fourth season, Hashira Training Arc. The season will pick up after the events of the Swordsmith Village arc and adapt the Hashira Training arc, showcasing Tanjiro's rigorous training to become a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps. The storyline promises intense battles, character development, and the exploration of Nezuko's new powers.

Expect appearances from familiar faces like Giyu Tomioka, Obanai Iguro, Shinobu Kocho, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Gyomei Himejima as they guide Tanjiro on his journey. As the Hashira Training arc serves as a pivotal step before the final anime storyline, fans can anticipate a gripping narrative leading up to the climactic Final Battle arc. The first teaser for the season, featuring key art of the remaining Hashira, has already been released, setting the stage for the challenges and adversaries Tanjiro will face.

