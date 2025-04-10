I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 2: Azusa Attends A Spirit Conference; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Along Came a Goddess,’ Azusa thinks about her past life and reincarnation. The episode then sees her discover rice and red beans near the forest with Laika and Halkara. They make manju-shaped slimes to sell in town, where the treats become popular.

Halkara proposes collecting stamps linked to a goddess named Mega-mega. Attending the goddess’s convention with Shalsha and Halkara, Azusa realizes Mega-mega is the one who reincarnated her. After learning the goddess was demoted, Azusa returns home and gives stamp cards to her entire family.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 2 will see Falfa and Shalsha receive an invitation to the 'World Spirit Conference.' Azusa will agree to accompany them as their mother. The trio will enjoy a peaceful carriage trip before arriving at a lakeside location where the event takes place amidst enchanting scenery.

During the gathering, Azusa will encounter a spirit named Yufufu, who resembles a nurturing 'mom.' Fans can expect the episode to expand on the usual whimsical interactions between Azusa and the mystical world around her as she participates in the magical assembly.

Titled 'Searched for the Undead,' I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 2 airs on April 12, 2025, at 9 pm JST. The upcoming episode will be broadcast in Japan on AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS11, and other networks.

International viewers can stream I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles the same day, while dubbed versions typically follow in a few weeks. In some Southeast Asian regions, it may also be available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel or VRV, depending on regional licensing.

