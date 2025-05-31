Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 10: Yotaka’s Past Revealed—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Night Flower Hairpin Part 2,’ Jinya battles Somegorou Akitsu, who initially overwhelms him. However, Jinya's swordsmanship and demon powers allow him to corner Akitsu. Instead of killing him, Jinya demands answers about Natsu’s condition.

Akitsu explains the hairpin she bought contains a spirit, created alongside Sadanaga’s kogai, making the two items spiritually linked. Natsu's altered behavior stemmed from this connection. Jinya reunites the items, breaking the spell. The episode ends with Jinya arriving at the Jinta Shrine in present-day Kadono.

Expected plot in Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 10

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 10 will focus on Yotaka and reveal more about her past. Set in May of 1855, it will begin with Naotsugu seeking shelter from the rain after drinking with Jinya. There, he will encounter a beautiful woman in a kimono who introduces herself as Yotaka.

Naotsugu will initially be flustered by her appearance. Another person will then appear, who Naotsugu believes looks identical to his missing brother, Sadanaga. Yotaka will refer to the man as a former lover, hinting at a deeper tie to past events.

Release date and where to stream

Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 10, titled ‘Yotaka in the Rain,’ will premiere on June 3, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The series spans two cours, covering both the Spring and Summer 2025 seasons. The episode will air on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and MBS.

In Japan, Sword Of The Demon Hunter Episode 10 will also stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. Internationally, the anime will be available on HIDIVE and bilibili, while those in South/Southeast Asia can stream it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

