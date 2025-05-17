Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 8: Meg Encounters A Devil; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Words and Disaster and Ceremony,’ Meg urges townspeople to call her “Witch of Lapis,” then meets Sophie, who brings her to a festival held every 20 years to uncover clues about Meg’s curse. Sophie is distracted by media, so Meg explores alone and meets a girl seeking her servant.

They enjoy the festival until Meg meets Eldora, Witch of Demise, who warns that lifting the curse will cost Meg something precious. The girl is later revealed as Chloe, the Witch of Words, a secret half-spirit hidden behind a body double.

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 8 will see Meg discover a strange burn-like mark on the neck of a girl named Mary who lives in Lapis. Faust will identify the mark as a “Devil’s Brand,” signifying Mary has been offered as a sacrifice to a devil—an extremely dangerous being.

Due to the risks involved, Faust will order Meg to stay away from Mary. Despite this, Meg will likely choose to defy Faust to help the girl, likely placing herself in peril while seeking another tear of joy to aid her quest.

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 8, titled ‘The Family Bewitched by a Devil,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite time zone differences, most international viewers can watch it the same day, with release times adjusted accordingly.

In Japan, Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 8 will be broadcast on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, with new episodes releasing weekly on Mondays. It will also stream locally on d Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, the subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

