Zatsu Tabi Episode 9: Chika Makes A Trip To Aomori—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Once again struggling to make progress on her work, Chika will travel to Aomori Prefecture in Zatsu Tabi Episode 9. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In Three Girls, Cozy and Full of Laughs, Chika Suzugamori travels to Hiroshima with Yui and Fuyune to fulfill her editor’s challenge of finding inspiration during the trip. Along the way, Yui and Fuyune bond, and it’s revealed that Chika became Fuyune’s assistant in her first year of high school.
Yui suggests Chika channel her travel emotions into her manga. Although Chika feels she gained no ideas, her friends emphasize meaningful moments, such as a train delay due to an animal, as potential story material.
Expected plot in Zatsu Tabi Episode 9
Chika receives an anthology project in Zatsu Tabi Episode 9, though she struggles to make progress. To reset her mindset, she heads to Aomori Prefecture. During her visit to Hakkoda Mountain, she is surprised by the rapid changes in weather.
Later, she relaxes at Yachi Onsen, where the comfort deeply affects her. The upcoming episode will center on whether these new experiences help Chika translate those sensations into her manga and overcome her creative block for the anthology assignment.
Zatsu Tabi Episode 9: Release date and where to stream
Titled Completion at the Hot Spring, Then the First Sunrise, Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 will be released on June 2, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST, continuing the series' usual weekly pattern. Fans in Japan can catch the episode on TV channels including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
ABEMA and d-anime Store will also be streaming it locally, with U-NEXT, FOD, Lemino, Niconico, and Amazon Prime Video offering Zatsu Tabi Episode 9 at a later time. Meanwhile, international fans who prefer the English-subtitled version can stream it on Crunchyroll.
