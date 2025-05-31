Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9: Sakura Gets Scouted By Publisher—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Debut as a Vendor Part 1,’ Sakura finishes her doujinshi starring a sword-wielding heroine based on Bell and asks Hinata and Bell to cosplay and help sell copies. At her home, Bell strips without hesitation and forces Sakura to do the same while trying to get Hinata to undress too.

Advertisement

At the convention, Hinata is embarrassed to cosplay a female character, though the girls insist. Sakura’s manga sells well. During their break, Bell tries to seduce Hinata again before Cecile and Mei arrive dressed as adventurers.

Expected plot in Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9 will continue with Hinata and Bell dressed as characters from Sakura’s manga. Hinata’s tussle with the large crowd that arrived at their booth will come to an end as Mei and Cecile arrive to assist with sales.

Thanks to their help, Sakura will sell out all her books. She will also end up receiving an offer from a publishing editor. Overjoyed, the group will head to the cosplay plaza in high spirits, though something unexpected and possibly dangerous will happen there, interrupting the celebration.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Debut as a Vendor Part 2,’ Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9 is scheduled to air on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 1:05 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it on June 1, 2025.

Advertisement

In Japan, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 9 will be broadcast on channels like Tokyo MX and BS11, with the uncensored version streaming on Deregula. It will also be available on U-NEXT, ABEMA, and d Anime Store. Internationally, HIDIVE will stream the episode in select regions, including the USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, and France.

For more updates on the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Yandere Dark Elf Episode 8: Sakura Publishes A Doujinshi—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More