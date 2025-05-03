Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 6: Meg Loses Sight Of Her True Goal; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Once Upon A Witch's Death, titled ‘Flowers Blooming in the Festival Night Sky,’ sees Faust assign Meg and Sophie to oversee the festival’s final parade. They met Marie, who wished to reunite with Woof, a kind man she met last year.

Meg located Woof, a wolfman from the Otherworld, and reassured him Marie wouldn’t fear his true form. Inspired, Meg crafted magical fireworks for their reunion. Woof and Marie decided to marry, and Sophie cast a spell making him Marie’s familiar. Two more joyful tears were collected, bringing Meg’s total to six. Sophie then left, determined to help Meg survive.

With new confidence, Meg will figure out how to collect joyful tears more efficiently by Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 6, quickly reaching a count of fifty. However, her growing focus on numbers will cause her to forget the importance of genuine emotional connections.

Observing this shift, Faust will impose a sudden ban on Meg’s use of magic. The episode will likely introduce a new challenge in Meg’s journey, possibly involving one of the other Seven Great Sages, as she struggles to reconnect with the purpose behind her mission without relying on spells.

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 6, titled ‘An Evening Sky Without Magic,’ is set to drop on May 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite time zone variations, viewers in most regions around the world will be able to access the episode on the same date.

In Japan, Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 6 will air on AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, with weekly broadcasts scheduled every Monday. Japanese viewers can also stream it on d Anime Store and ABEMA. International audiences can enjoy the English-subtitled version via Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

