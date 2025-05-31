My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 9: Pop Pretends To be Koichi’s Girlfriend—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Major,’ Koichi and Pop meet Captain Celebrity, a flashy ex-American Number 1 Hero now working in Japan after scandals. Koichi dislikes his arrogant, glory-hogging style, especially after Celebrity steals credit for defeating a Kaiju Villain.

Makoto, revealed to be in contact with Celebrity's estranged wife Pamela, tries to help him reform. She later revamps his image with a co-ed cheer squad. Koichi panics after learning his strict mother, Shoko, is visiting and lies about having a girlfriend—prompting Pop to storm off in embarrassment.

Advertisement

Expected plot in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9 will feature the arrival of Koichi’s overbearing mother, Shoko. Trying to maintain his lie, Koichi asks Makoto to pretend to be his girlfriend, though Shoko will quickly see through it.

As Koichi’s blunders pile up, Makoto will propose a sightseeing trip to ease the tension. However, their tour bus will suddenly go out of control, prompting Pro Hero Ingenium and his team to respond. During the chaos, Makoto will get accidentally left behind on the rogue vehicle, putting her in serious danger.

Release date and where to stream

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9, titled ‘Mom Descends,’ will be premiering in Japan on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can expect it the same day, around 2:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET. Exact times may vary by region.

In Japan, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9 will air on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Yomiuri TV and stream on services like ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more updates on the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 Introduces Captain Celebrity—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More