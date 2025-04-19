Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 4: Sophie And Meg Open The Otherworld Gate; Recap, Release Date, And More

In ‘Wisdom Visits From the East,’ Faust travels to North America to investigate environmental decay. Meg receives a surprise visit from Inori, the Sage of Wisdom. Inori shares that humanity hopes witches can reverse environmental damage, though it may already be too late.

She offers Meg a future role as her assistant, prompting Meg to confess her fear of failure and death. Inori reveals a meteor shower to inspire Meg, reigniting her will to live. Weeks later, the Otherworld Festival approaches, but Faust is injured, prompting her to summon Sophie Hayter.

The annual Otherworld Festival begins in Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 4, where the gate to the afterlife is going to be opened by Sophie and Meg. As she could cause a commotion, Sophie disguises her appearance to avoid attention.

The two will spend time together in town, allowing Meg to witness Sophie’s extraordinary magical intellect firsthand. The episode will also explore Sophie’s origins, how she became a witch, and her personal motivations with magic. The two will then open the gate together, but whether they succeed without error is uncertain.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 4, titled ‘Blessings With the Opening of the Gate,’ is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. This corresponds to around 2:30 PM GMT, 7:30 AM PT, and 10:30 AM ET for international viewers.

The episode will be broadcast on Japanese channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 and available on platforms like Abema and d Anime Store. Crunchyroll will stream Once Upon A Witch’s Death Episode 4 internationally with English subtitles soon after.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

