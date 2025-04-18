To Be Hero X Episode 3: Nice Faces Madwolf; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of To Be Hero X, ‘Moon,’ begins with a mysterious viewer angered by a televised appearance of Nice and Moon. Lin Ling wakes from a nightmare and is surprised to see Moon alive. She reveals she knows he isn’t the original Nice and explains their romantic relationship is a staged act for fan service.

Moon, a former travel blogger, gained teleportation powers through popularity but is now restricted by her public image. With Lin Ling’s help, they faked her death to end the contract. Meanwhile, Enlighter discovers Lin Ling’s secret and allies with the Spotlight Organization, becoming God Eye.

To Be Hero X Episode 3 will follow Lin Ling, now fully acting as Nice, as he faces declining public trust following Moon's departure. Despite growing attention after their separation, support begins to falter. He will now set his sights on boosting his Trust Value and reaching the hero ranking’s Top 10.

To restore his popularity, Miss J. will orchestrate a high-profile battle against Madwolf, one of the most dangerous villains. This planned confrontation may determine whether Lin Ling can succeed as a hero while enemies like Enlighter continue working from the shadows.

To Be Hero X Episode 3, titled ‘Indomitable Hero,’ is set to premiere in Japan on April 20, 2025, at 9:30 am JST, as per the official website. However, due to time zone variations, many international viewers may be able to watch it earlier on April 19.

In Japan, the episode will air on Fuji TV and other regional networks and will also stream on Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, and more. International audiences can stream To Be Hero X Episode 3 via Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

